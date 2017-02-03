ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 2

No. 1 Harrisburg shot 53 percent from the field in the second half and topped Brookings 45-34 to improve to 12-1 on the year. The Tigers were paced by Sydney Halling who scored 12 points, pulled in nine rebounds and picked up four steals. Jeniah Ugofsky tallied 10 points, while Sami Slaughter blocked four shots and dished out three assists. For Brookings, Michaela Jewett tallied 10 points. Baylee Tetzlaff finished with three steals and Peyton Evans dished out four assists.

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Garretson 36 at Garretson — Morgan Koepsell scored 25 points and picked up seven rebounds to help McCook Central/Montrose take down Garretson. Danielle Hansen added 13 points, while Rachael Laetsch dished out seven assists. For Garretson, Kyley Grenhoff scored 13 points and pulled in five rebounds. Kindra Clark tallied three assists.

Vermillion 66, Sioux Falls Christian 44 at Vermillion — Haleigh Melstad poured in a game-high 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting with a trio of 3s to lift Vermillion over Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. Melstad added three assists and three steals to go with six rebounds. Teammate Kasey Jensen scored 16 points and added nine rebounds, four assists and a steal. For Sioux Falls Christian, Kylee VanEgdom scored 17 points on 6 of 13 shooting. She also picked up three steals for the Chargers. Grace Perrenoud tallied four steals.

Lennox 62, Elk Point-Jefferson 60 at Elk Point — Keyed by a 15-point effort from Madison Vlastuin, Lennox held on for a two-point win over Elk Point-Jefferson. Rianna Fillipi tallied 13 points, while Jordan Kruse and Riley Peters both added 11. Fillipi picked up three steals, while Peters and Courtney Weeldreyer both had three assists. For Elk Point-Jefferson, Elsie Aslesen led all scorers with 16 points. Addison Ludwig scored 12 points. Karlee Shatswell and Riley Donnelly both finished with 11 points.

Tri-Valley 70, Canton 48 at Canton — Taylor Will scored a game-high 19 points and the Mustangs rolled past Canton. Maddie Swier added 15 points, Grace Steineke tallied 14 and Mia Miller scored 12. For Canton, Karryn Peterson led the way with 16 points and Jada Lundstrom added 13.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Corsica-Stickney 31 — Myah Selland scored her 2,000th career point in the win for SCW.

BOYS

Arlington 40, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35 at Arlington — Riley Pospisil scored 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting to help Arlington improve to 12-2. Will Parry scored 10 points, while Brayden Rowe notched four steals, three blocks and three assists. For DRSM, Luke Brown scored nine points.

Harrisburg 45, Brookings 34 at Brookings — Carter Holm scored a game-high 13 points on 4 of 6 shooting for the Tigers, who held off Brookings. Brennan Carlson added 12 points, while Josh Mohs dished six assists, picked up four steals and blocked a shot. For Harrisburg, Wil Johnson scored 11 points, tallied six steals and three assists.

Tea Area 73, West Central 41 at Tea — Fueled by a 23-point effort from Ethan Freidel, Tea routed West Central on Thursday. Freidel hit 10 of 17 shots and pulled in eight rebounds to go with three assists, three steals and a block. Kade Stearns added 12 points, while Justin Hohn-Mack tallied six assists. For West Central, Jackson Miller scored 21 points and pulled in seven rebounds.