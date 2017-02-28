ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 27

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17
GIRLS
District 1AA
No. 1 Roosevelt 66, No. 4 Watertown 33 — Roosevelt had no trouble defeating the Arrows Monday night. Peyton Stolle led the way for the Rough Riders with 12 points along with three rebounds and a couple of assists. Tatum Kooima added 11 points. Jackie Tetzlaff led Watertown with 11 points.
No. 2 O’Gorman 52, No. 3 Brookings 38 — The Knights cruised to a win over the Bobcats with three players scoring in double digits. O’Gorman was led by Sebastian Akoi with 17 points. Emma Ronsiek scored 13 points and Ashlee Beacom added 11 points. For the Bobcats, Michaela Jewett led the way with 16 points.
District 2AA
No. 1 Harrisburg 65, Washington 56 — The Tigers had four players score in double digits on their way to a win over the Warriors. Jeniah Ugofsky had a double double for Harrisburg scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 boards. Sami Slaughter added 16 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Syd Halling chimed in with 11 points and seven assists. Bailey Pickering scored 10. For the Warriors, Maham Shah led all scorers with 18 points along with four rebounds. Lily Bartling had a double double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor VanderVelde scored 11 points.
No. 2 Brandon Valley 66, No. 3 Lincoln 45 — Four player were in double figures for the Lynx on their way to a win over Lincoln. Danica Kocer led the way for Brandon Valley with 14 points. Krista Bickley chimed in with 13 points. Elsie Zajicek and Trinity Law scored 12 points a piece. For the Patriots, Anna Brecht led the way with 14 points. Sydney Rosinsky added 12 points and Jayda Hallman scored 10 points.
BOYS
District 7B
No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton 46, No. 5 Dell Rapid St. Mary 36 — Cole DeRuyter led all scorers and the Elks with 14 points. Grant DeRuyter chimed in with 12 points. Luke Brown led DRSM with nine points.
Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3B
Faulkton 58, Edmunds Central 25
Ipswich 58, Eureka/Bowdle 51
Region 7A
Pine Ridge 73, Bennett County 46
District 10B
Gayville-Volin 72, Centerville 34
District 11B
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46
District 12B
Burke/South Central 76, Avon 63
District 13B
Kadoka Area 53, Jones County 52
District 15B
Dupree 72, Wakpala 42
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 1AA
Semifinal
District 3AA
Semifinal
Pierre 69, Huron 51
District 4AA
Semifinal
Rapid City Central 75, Douglas 37
Rapid City Stevens 52, Sturgis Brown 40