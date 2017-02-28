ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 27

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17

GIRLS

District 1AA

No. 1 Roosevelt 66, No. 4 Watertown 33 — Roosevelt had no trouble defeating the Arrows Monday night. Peyton Stolle led the way for the Rough Riders with 12 points along with three rebounds and a couple of assists. Tatum Kooima added 11 points. Jackie Tetzlaff led Watertown with 11 points.

No. 2 O’Gorman 52, No. 3 Brookings 38 — The Knights cruised to a win over the Bobcats with three players scoring in double digits. O’Gorman was led by Sebastian Akoi with 17 points. Emma Ronsiek scored 13 points and Ashlee Beacom added 11 points. For the Bobcats, Michaela Jewett led the way with 16 points.

District 2AA

No. 1 Harrisburg 65, Washington 56 — The Tigers had four players score in double digits on their way to a win over the Warriors. Jeniah Ugofsky had a double double for Harrisburg scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 boards. Sami Slaughter added 16 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks. Syd Halling chimed in with 11 points and seven assists. Bailey Pickering scored 10. For the Warriors, Maham Shah led all scorers with 18 points along with four rebounds. Lily Bartling had a double double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Taylor VanderVelde scored 11 points.

No. 2 Brandon Valley 66, No. 3 Lincoln 45 — Four player were in double figures for the Lynx on their way to a win over Lincoln. Danica Kocer led the way for Brandon Valley with 14 points. Krista Bickley chimed in with 13 points. Elsie Zajicek and Trinity Law scored 12 points a piece. For the Patriots, Anna Brecht led the way with 14 points. Sydney Rosinsky added 12 points and Jayda Hallman scored 10 points.

BOYS

District 7B

No. 4 Elkton-Lake Benton 46, No. 5 Dell Rapid St. Mary 36 — Cole DeRuyter led all scorers and the Elks with 14 points. Grant DeRuyter chimed in with 12 points. Luke Brown led DRSM with nine points.

Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3B

Faulkton 58, Edmunds Central 25

Ipswich 58, Eureka/Bowdle 51

Region 7A

Pine Ridge 73, Bennett County 46

District 10B

Gayville-Volin 72, Centerville 34

District 11B

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 46

District 12B

Burke/South Central 76, Avon 63

District 13B

Kadoka Area 53, Jones County 52

District 15B

Dupree 72, Wakpala 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 1AA

Semifinal

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 52, Brookings 38

District 3AA

Semifinal

Pierre 69, Huron 51

District 4AA

Semifinal

Rapid City Central 75, Douglas 37

Rapid City Stevens 52, Sturgis Brown 40