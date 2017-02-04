ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 3

Boys
Garretson 46, McCook Central/Montrose 33 – Shay Gibson took control and led the Blue Dragons to victory. Gibson was a rebound shy of a double double, scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and three steals. Drew Blosmo added 12 points and seven rebounds. For MCM, Joey Eickman led the way with 12 points.
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54 – Koln Oppold led the Chargers with 16 points. Lee Vande Kamp added 13 points and Sawyer Prins scored 11 points. Kayden Verley led the way for Canton with 19 points. Jake Peterson scored 14 points.
Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59 – Tri-Valley improved to 9-5 on the season with a win over the Quarriers. Noah Jewett and Jayden Burggraff led the Mustangs with 18 points each. Will Steineke had 12 points and seven rebounds. Cade Falor hauled in 10 rebounds. The Quarriers were led by Sheldon Siemonsma with 13 points. Jeffrey Schuch added 12 points along with eight rebounds.
Girls
Hopkins, MN 73, Washington 58 – Washington struggled against a Hopkins team that at one point built a 31-point lead in the 2nd. Paige Beuckers led Hopkins and all scorers with 28 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Raena Suggs scored 17 points and snagged five steals. Angie Hammond chipped in with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. For the Warriors, Samiya Jami and Peyton Rymerson each scored 10 points with Jami hauling in six boards and Rymerson getting four rebounds.
Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, MN 60 – The Roosevelt girls hung on to win over Minnetonka in overtime. Tahia Mitzel and Tatum Kooima dominated for the Rough Riders. Mitzel led all scorers 25 points to go along with eight assists, seven rebounds, seven steals and a block. Kooima chimed in with 21 points, three assists and two rebounds. For Minnetonka, Kayla Mershon led the way with 15 points. Megan Walker and Natalie Erhard each had 14 points and Kelsey Schmitz scored 11.
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36 – Four players hit double digits as the Chargers cruised to victory over Canton. Kylee VanEgdom had a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Rachel Barkema led all scorers with 16 points and had six steals. Emily Strasser scored 15 points and Courtney Kellenberger added 12 points and six rebounds. Elizabeth Woods scored 10 points for Canton.
Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40 – Emma Paul led the Quarriers with 18 points. Grace Steineke scored 12 for the Mustangs.
Madison 54, West Central 43 – Jess Giles led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Valorie Nowstrup added 10 points and four boards and Nicole Brown hauled in 14 rebounds. For West Central, Ashlyn Macdonald led the way with 16 points along with nine rebounds. Kamryn Lindskov scored 10 points.
Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 59, Yankton 41
Alcester-Hudson 47, Beresford 45
Bison 56, McIntosh 14
Bon Homme 62, Avon 40
Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Deuel 49
Colome 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Crazy Horse 60, Takini 43
Douglas 70, Belle Fourche 37
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Dakota Valley 46
Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 45
Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 51
Hamlin 60, Webster 56
Herreid/Selby Area 73, Edmunds Central 36
Hopkins, Minn. 87, Sioux Falls Washington 73
Huron 70, Spearfish 50
Irene-Wakonda 70, Baltic 42
Kadoka Area 44, Wall 43
Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42
Lemmon 54, Faith 40
Marty Indian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61
McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 45
Milbank Area 67, Redfield/Doland 56
Minnetonka, Minn. 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42
New Underwood 48, Newell 43
Parkston 60, Gregory 39
Pierre 61, Mitchell 45
Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 30
Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 41
Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54
Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 56
St. Thomas More 50, Chadron, Neb. 38
Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59
Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 38
Wayzata, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58
White River 73, Bennett County 36
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24
Belle Fourche 47, Douglas 44
Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 36
Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 36
Clark-Willow Lake JV 45, Deuel 44
Crazy Horse 69, Takini 11
Dakota Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60
Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Arlington 19
Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51
Dupree 58, Rapid City Christian 41
Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25
Flandreau 68, Sioux Valley 33
Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg 45
Gayville-Volin 63, Bridgewater-Emery 51
Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Herreid/Selby Area 65, Edmunds Central 18
Hopkins, Minn. 72, Sioux Falls Washington 58
Howard 70, Canistota 44
Huron 59, Sturgis Brown 52
Irene-Wakonda 45, Baltic 36
Madison 54, West Central 43
McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 29
Milbank Area 51, Redfield/Doland 30
Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Wagner 38
Parkston 48, Gregory 25
Potter County 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 39
Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36
Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Wayzata, Minn. 58
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, Minn. 60, OT
St. Thomas More 38, Chadron, Neb. 24
Tri-State, N.D. 67, Britton-Hecla 53
Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55