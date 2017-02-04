ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 3

Boys

Garretson 46, McCook Central/Montrose 33 – Shay Gibson took control and led the Blue Dragons to victory. Gibson was a rebound shy of a double double, scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and three steals. Drew Blosmo added 12 points and seven rebounds. For MCM, Joey Eickman led the way with 12 points.

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54 – Koln Oppold led the Chargers with 16 points. Lee Vande Kamp added 13 points and Sawyer Prins scored 11 points. Kayden Verley led the way for Canton with 19 points. Jake Peterson scored 14 points.

Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59 – Tri-Valley improved to 9-5 on the season with a win over the Quarriers. Noah Jewett and Jayden Burggraff led the Mustangs with 18 points each. Will Steineke had 12 points and seven rebounds. Cade Falor hauled in 10 rebounds. The Quarriers were led by Sheldon Siemonsma with 13 points. Jeffrey Schuch added 12 points along with eight rebounds.

Girls

Hopkins, MN 73, Washington 58 – Washington struggled against a Hopkins team that at one point built a 31-point lead in the 2nd. Paige Beuckers led Hopkins and all scorers with 28 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Raena Suggs scored 17 points and snagged five steals. Angie Hammond chipped in with 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals. For the Warriors, Samiya Jami and Peyton Rymerson each scored 10 points with Jami hauling in six boards and Rymerson getting four rebounds.

Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, MN 60 – The Roosevelt girls hung on to win over Minnetonka in overtime. Tahia Mitzel and Tatum Kooima dominated for the Rough Riders. Mitzel led all scorers 25 points to go along with eight assists, seven rebounds, seven steals and a block. Kooima chimed in with 21 points, three assists and two rebounds. For Minnetonka, Kayla Mershon led the way with 15 points. Megan Walker and Natalie Erhard each had 14 points and Kelsey Schmitz scored 11.

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36 – Four players hit double digits as the Chargers cruised to victory over Canton. Kylee VanEgdom had a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Rachel Barkema led all scorers with 16 points and had six steals. Emily Strasser scored 15 points and Courtney Kellenberger added 12 points and six rebounds. Elizabeth Woods scored 10 points for Canton.

Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40 – Emma Paul led the Quarriers with 18 points. Grace Steineke scored 12 for the Mustangs.

Madison 54, West Central 43 – Jess Giles led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Valorie Nowstrup added 10 points and four boards and Nicole Brown hauled in 14 rebounds. For West Central, Ashlyn Macdonald led the way with 16 points along with nine rebounds. Kamryn Lindskov scored 10 points.

Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 59, Yankton 41

Alcester-Hudson 47, Beresford 45

Bison 56, McIntosh 14

Bon Homme 62, Avon 40

Bridgewater-Emery 82, Gayville-Volin 40

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Deuel 49

Colome 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Crazy Horse 60, Takini 43

Douglas 70, Belle Fourche 37

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Dakota Valley 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Deubrook 45

Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 32

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Wilmot 51

Hamlin 60, Webster 56

Herreid/Selby Area 73, Edmunds Central 36

Hopkins, Minn. 87, Sioux Falls Washington 73

Huron 70, Spearfish 50

Irene-Wakonda 70, Baltic 42

Kadoka Area 44, Wall 43

Kimball/White Lake 68, Ethan 42

Lemmon 54, Faith 40

Marty Indian 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 61

McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 45

Milbank Area 67, Redfield/Doland 56

Minnetonka, Minn. 68, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Wagner 42

New Underwood 48, Newell 43

Parkston 60, Gregory 39

Pierre 61, Mitchell 45

Potter County 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

Rapid City Stevens 54, Rapid City Central 41

Sioux Falls Christian 68, Canton 54

Sisseton 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 56

St. Thomas More 50, Chadron, Neb. 38

Tri-Valley 66, Dell Rapids 59

Viborg-Hurley 61, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Waverly-South Shore 47, Waubay/Summit 38

Wayzata, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Lincoln 58

White River 73, Bennett County 36

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Avon 32, Burke/South Central 24

Belle Fourche 47, Douglas 44

Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 36

Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 36

Clark-Willow Lake JV 45, Deuel 44

Crazy Horse 69, Takini 11

Dakota Valley 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 60

Dell Rapids 51, Tri-Valley 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 38, Arlington 19

Deubrook 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 51

Dupree 58, Rapid City Christian 41

Ethan 51, Kimball/White Lake 25

Flandreau 68, Sioux Valley 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 46, Viborg 45

Gayville-Volin 63, Bridgewater-Emery 51

Groton Area 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Herreid/Selby Area 65, Edmunds Central 18

Hopkins, Minn. 72, Sioux Falls Washington 58

Howard 70, Canistota 44

Huron 59, Sturgis Brown 52

Irene-Wakonda 45, Baltic 36

Madison 54, West Central 43

McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 29

Milbank Area 51, Redfield/Doland 30

Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Wagner 38

Parkston 48, Gregory 25

Potter County 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 39

Sioux Falls Christian 72, Canton 36

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Wayzata, Minn. 58

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 63, Minnetonka, Minn. 60, OT

St. Thomas More 38, Chadron, Neb. 24

Tri-State, N.D. 67, Britton-Hecla 53

Wall 67, Kadoka Area 55