ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 4

BOYS

Eden Prairie, MN vs. Sioux Falls Washington at Eden Prairie, MN — 2:30 p.m. CT

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tea Area at Vermillion-DakotaDome — 3:15 p.m. CT

Harrisburg vs. Pierre T.F. Riggs at Harrisburg — 5:00 p.m. CT

Madison vs. Dell Rapids at Vermillion — 6:45pm

Minnetonka, MN vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln at Minnetonka, MN — 3:30 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls O’Gorman vs. Aberdeen Roncalli at SF O’Gorman — 5:00 p.m. CT

Vermillion vs. Sioux Falls Christian at Vermillion — 5:00p.m.

Wayzata, MN vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Wayzata, MN — 2:30 p.m. CT

DAK XII TOURNAMENT at Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Canton vs. West Central — 10 a.m.

Dakota Valley vs. Beresford — 11:45 a.m.

Lennox 59, Tri-Valley 52 (OT) — Stats not provided.

Tea vs. Elk Point-Jefferson — 3:15 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Vermillion — 5 p.m.

Dell Rapids vs. Madison — 6:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Lincoln 62, Minnetonka (Minn.) 56 at Minnetonka, MN — Anna Brecht scored a team-high 27 points, while Sydney Rosinsky added 12 for the Patriots.

Roosevelt 51, Wayzata (Minn.) 47 at Wayzata, Minn. — Tatum Kooima came off the bench to score 15 points and Roosevelt rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to upend Wayzata. Kooima hit five of eight shots, all of which came from behind the arc. Tahia Mitzhel scored 14 points to go with four assists and three steals, and Peyton Stolle stuffed the statsheet with 12 points, an assist, a block and three steals. Wayzata picked up 13 points from Camryn Hay and 11 from Sydney Franks.

Washington 74, Eden Prairie (Minn.) 64 at Eden Prairie, Minn. — Taylor VanderVelde was one of five Washington players to score in double figures, pouring in a team-high 18 points to help the Warriors to a 10-point win in Minnesota. VanderVelde added eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. Kelsi Kearney tallied 15 points and two steals, while Jada Cunningham scored 14 points and dished out a game-high six assists (Eden Prairie had a total of six assists). Maham Shah hit 6 of 10 shots for 13 points with six rebounds and Lilly Bartling came off the bench to score 10. Eden Prairie’s J. Shinas scored a game-high 28 points on 10 of 18 shooting. S. Hughes added 16 points, plus four steals.

Pierre T.F. Riggs vs. Harrisburg at Pierre — 5:00 p.m. CT