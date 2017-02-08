ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 7

BOYS

Sioux City East (Iowa) 64, Washington 53 at Sioux City, IA — Zach Heins poured in a team-high 18 points, but it wasn’t enough for Washington, which fell to Sioux City East. Jack Talley added nine points and I. Goeman finished with 8. For Sioux City East, Billings scored a game-high 21 points and Underloo added 17.

Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary at Centerville — 6:15 p.m. CT

Dell Rapids vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Dell Rapids — 8:00 p.m. CT

Flandreau Indian vs. Tea Area at Flandreau — 7:30 p.m. CT

Howard vs. Baltic at Howard — 6:30 p.m. CT

Tri-Valley vs. Lennox at Tri-Valley — 8:00 p.m. CT

Watertown vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln at Watertown — 7:00 p.m. CT

Yankton vs. Brandon Valley at Yankton — 8:00 p.m. CT

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 28 at Yankton — Danica Kocer and Trinity Law chipped in 11 points apiece for Brandon Valley, which powered past Yankton. The Gazelles were led by Madason Tessier chipped in nine points, two assists and a steal. Madison Wuebeen had two steals.

Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35 at Dell Rapids — Ariel Hoffman and Jada Knuppe both scored 15 points to help Dell Rapids rout Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. Steph Faulhaber tallied 12 points for MVP, while teammate Mikaela Cassidy added 11.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City East (Iowa) 50 at SF O’Gorman — Ashlee Beacom knocked down a school-record eight three pointers as part of a career-high 24-point effort for O’Gorman. Emma Ronsick added 17 points for the Knights. For Sioux City East, Grace Hildahl tallied 12 points.

Beresford vs. West Central at Beresford — 7:30 p.m. CT

Flandreau Indian vs. Tea Area at Flandreau — 4:00 p.m. CT

Howard vs. Baltic at Howard — 6:30 p.m. CT

Lennox vs. Canton at Lennox — 7:45 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tri-Valley at Sioux Falls — 7:45 p.m. CT