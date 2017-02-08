ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 7

BOYS

Centerville vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary at Centerville — 6:15 p.m. CT

Dell Rapids vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Dell Rapids — 8:00 p.m. CT

Flandreau Indian vs. Tea Area at Flandreau — 7:30 p.m. CT

Howard vs. Baltic at Howard — 6:30 p.m. CT

Sioux City East, IA vs. Sioux Falls Washington at Sioux City, IA — 7:00 p.m. CT

Tri-Valley vs. Lennox at Tri-Valley — 8:00 p.m. CT

Watertown vs. Sioux Falls Lincoln at Watertown — 7:00 p.m. CT

Yankton vs. Brandon Valley at Yankton — 8:00 p.m. CT

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 48, Yankton 28 at Yankton — Danica Kocer and Trinity Law chipped in 11 points apiece for Brandon Valley, which powered past Yankton. The Gazelles were led by Madason Tessier chipped in nine points, two assists and a steal. Madison Wuebeen had two steals.

Dell Rapids 59, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 35 at Dell Rapids — Ariel Hoffman and Jada Knuppe both scored 15 points to help Dell Rapids rout Mt. Vernon/Plankinton. Steph Faulhaber tallied 12 points for MVP, while teammate Mikaela Cassidy added 11.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Sioux City East (Iowa) 50 at SF O’Gorman — Ashlee Beacom knocked down a school-record eight three pointers as part of a career-high 24-point effort or O’Gorman.

Beresford vs. West Central at Beresford — 7:30 p.m. CT

Flandreau Indian vs. Tea Area at Flandreau — 4:00 p.m. CT

Howard vs. Baltic at Howard — 6:30 p.m. CT

Lennox vs. Canton at Lennox — 7:45 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tri-Valley at Sioux Falls — 7:45 p.m. CT