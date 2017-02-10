ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 9

GIRLS

Roosevelt 42, O’Gorman 36 — The Roosevelt girls improved to 12-5 on the year after defeating O’Gorman at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday night. The Rough Riders were paced by Peyton Stolle with 12 points, eight rebounds and a couple of assists. Tahia Mitzel chimed in with 10 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds. The Knights were led by Sebastian Akoi with 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points along with four rebounds.

BOYS

O’Gorman 56, Roosevelt 31 — O’Gorman continued to roll as they defeated Roosevelt 56 to 31 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Knights were led by Matt Cartwright with 14 points, three rounds and three assists. Jaron Zwagerman led the team in rebounds with nine. Tong Akol led the Rough Riders with 12 points, two rebounds and two blocks.

Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42 — Cole Deruyter led ELB with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Grant Deruyter scored 14 points to along with seven assists. Devin Sopko chimed in with 12 points and six rebounds. For DRSM, Connor Libis led the way with 15 points.

Vermillion 65, West Central 37 — AJ Plitzuweit dominated for the Tanagers, scoring 23 points and Cooper Williams adding 11. Riley Peters led Vermillion in rebounds with 13. For the Trojans, Jackson Miller led the way with 12 points.

Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 64, Eureka/Bowdle 23

Brookings 59, Yankton 42

Canistota 53, Menno 48

Corsica/Stickney 84, Freeman 49

DeSmet 59, Deubrook 35

Douglas 77, Hill City 58

Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Herreid/Selby Area 75, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64

Huron 64, Rapid City Central 55

Ipswich 68, Edmunds Central 32

James Valley Christian 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Jones County 63, Dupree 60

Mitchell Christian 53, Hanson 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 78, Ethan 48

Oakes, N.D. 67, Leola/Frederick 62, OT

Philip 64, Newell 40

Potter County 61, Faulkton 47

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Edgemont 61, Hulett, Wyo. 46

Eureka/Bowdle 44, Aberdeen Christian 40

Florence/Henry 52, Wilmot 37

Hamlin 59, Redfield/Doland 33

Lower Brule 49, Crow Creek 47

McCook Central/Montrose 70, Howard 42

Miller 51, Wessington Springs 27

Philip 55, Newell 25

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36

Sunshine Bible Academy 42, James Valley Christian 26

Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Deuel 48

Wall 52, Harding County 31

Watertown 51, Mitchell 30

Waubay/Summit 48, Great Plains Lutheran 36

Webster 54, Sisseton 26

Winner 54, Platte-Geddes 49

Yankton 46, Aberdeen Central 36

Dakota Plains Invitational

Flandreau Indian 66, Takini 17