ArgusPreps Roundup: Feb. 9

GIRLS
Roosevelt 42, O’Gorman 36 — The Roosevelt girls improved to 12-5 on the year after defeating O’Gorman at the Sanford Pentagon Thursday night. The Rough Riders were paced by Peyton Stolle with 12 points, eight rebounds and a couple of assists. Tahia Mitzel chimed in with 10 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds. The Knights were led by Sebastian Akoi with 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points along with four rebounds.
BOYS
O’Gorman 56, Roosevelt 31 — O’Gorman continued to roll as they defeated Roosevelt 56 to 31 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Knights were led by Matt Cartwright with 14 points, three rounds and three assists. Jaron Zwagerman led the team in rebounds with nine. Tong Akol led the Rough Riders with 12 points, two rebounds and two blocks.
Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42 — Cole Deruyter led ELB with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Grant Deruyter scored 14 points to along with seven assists. Devin Sopko chimed in with 12 points and six rebounds. For DRSM, Connor Libis led the way with 15 points.
Vermillion 65, West Central 37 — AJ Plitzuweit dominated for the Tanagers, scoring 23 points and Cooper Williams adding 11. Riley Peters led Vermillion in rebounds with 13. For the Trojans, Jackson Miller led the way with 12 points.
Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 64, Eureka/Bowdle 23
Brookings 59, Yankton 42
Canistota 53, Menno 48
Corsica/Stickney 84, Freeman 49
DeSmet 59, Deubrook 35
Douglas 77, Hill City 58
Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Herreid/Selby Area 75, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 64
Huron 64, Rapid City Central 55
Ipswich 68, Edmunds Central 32
James Valley Christian 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Jones County 63, Dupree 60
Mitchell Christian 53, Hanson 42
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 78, Ethan 48
Oakes, N.D. 67, Leola/Frederick 62, OT
Philip 64, Newell 40
Potter County 61, Faulkton 47
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 56, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 31
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Edgemont 61, Hulett, Wyo. 46
Eureka/Bowdle 44, Aberdeen Christian 40
Florence/Henry 52, Wilmot 37
Hamlin 59, Redfield/Doland 33
Lower Brule 49, Crow Creek 47
McCook Central/Montrose 70, Howard 42
Miller 51, Wessington Springs 27
Philip 55, Newell 25
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 36
Sunshine Bible Academy 42, James Valley Christian 26
Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Deuel 48
Wall 52, Harding County 31
Watertown 51, Mitchell 30
Waubay/Summit 48, Great Plains Lutheran 36
Webster 54, Sisseton 26
Winner 54, Platte-Geddes 49
Yankton 46, Aberdeen Central 36
Dakota Plains Invitational
Flandreau Indian 66, Takini 17