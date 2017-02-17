ArgusPreps Roundup: Harrisburg boys edge Pierre

After storming back from a seven-point halftime deficit to force overtime, the Harrisburg boys outscored Pierre 14-11 in the extra period to come away with a 71-68 overtime victory.
The Tigers were paced by Brady Van Holland who shot 62 percent from the field as part of a 19-point effort. Nick Hoyt, who was an efficient 7 of 8 from the field, finished with 18 points.
For the Govs, Brad Dean tallied a game-high 20 points to go with three steals, while Sam Edman and Peyton Zabel both chipped in 15 points.
Lennox 76, West Central 67 at Lennox — Stats not provided.
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Beresford 23 at Beresford — Stats not provided.
GIRLS
Dell Rapids 61, Madison 54 at Dell Rapids — Emma Paul led the way for Dell Rapids with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jayda Knuppe chipped in 12 points, while Ariel Hoffman finished with 11 points and five boards. For Madison, Jessi Giles scored a game-high 20 points. Olivia Rud tallied 17 points.
Dell Rapids St. Mary 37, Hendricks, Minn. 36 at Hendricks, Minn. — Stats not provided.
Lennox 58, West Central 31 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin led Lennox with 19 points and six boards, while teammate Jordan Kruse added 14 points and five rebounds. For West Central, Kamry Lindskov chipped in nine points and Ashlyn Macdonald pulled in seven rebounds.
Parker 65, Tea 43 at Parker — Parker’s Makenzie Dean scored a game-high 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Grace Leberman added 12 points and five assists, while Raelin Jurgens notched 13 rebounds. For Tea, Karlee McKinney finished with 17 points, three assists and four steals. Sidney Clayberg notched 11 points, three assists and four steals.
Sioux Falls Christian 46, Beresford 41 at Beresford — Stats not provided.
Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 48 at Sioux Valley — Carly Granum finished the night with 23 points and, in the process, nailed her school-record 87th 3-pointer of the season. She broke her sister Kaylee’s record, which she set as a sophomore in 2013-14.
SCORES
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Canistota 72, Irene-Wakonda 62
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Belle Fourche 53
Crazy Horse 67, Takini 66
Crow Creek 78, McLaughlin 49
Deuel 41, DeSmet 35
Dupree 95, Wakpala 91, OT
Faulkton 48, Sully Buttes 47
Flandreau 70, Howard 25
Gayville-Volin 63, Freeman 54
Harrisburg 71, Pierre 68, OT
Hot Springs 53, Hill City 43
Huron 77, Aberdeen Central 54
Kimball/White Lake 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Lemmon 57, Bison 49
Lennox 76, West Central 67
Leola/Frederick 40, Eureka/Bowdle 36
Lyman 69, Wall 61
Menno 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 33
Potter County 64, Ipswich 60
Rapid City Christian 65, New Underwood 19
Rapid City Stevens 67, Rapid City Central 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Mitchell Christian 47
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Beresford 23
Spearfish 66, Douglas 60
Sturgis Brown 74, Red Cloud 58
Vermillion 74, Madison 53
Waubay/Summit 53, Florence/Henry 51
Waverly-South Shore 58, Great Plains Lutheran 42
Wolsey-Wessington 72, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 60, Huron 31
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 33
Burke/South Central 66, Gregory 36
Castlewood 54, Estelline 30
Corsica/Stickney 44, Kimball/White Lake 31
Crazy Horse 59, Takini 37
Dell Rapids 61, Madison 54
Dell Rapids St. Mary 37, Hendricks, Minn. 36
DeSmet 62, Deuel 40
Douglas 49, Spearfish 48
Dupree 55, Wakpala 42
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Northwestern 52
Hill City 61, Hot Springs 21
Ipswich 53, Potter County 43
Kadoka Area 70, Bennett County 49
Langford 66, Edmunds Central 42
Lennox 58, West Central 31
Leola/Frederick 46, Eureka/Bowdle 24
Little Wound 63, Lower Brule 50
Lyman 50, Jones County 32
McIntosh 50, Lemmon 42
McLaughlin 67, Crow Creek 65
Menno 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 38
Milbank Area 48, Groton Area 36
Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 35
Mobridge-Pollock 47, Stanley County 40
Parker 65, Tea Area 43
Parkston 38, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29
Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 43
Redfield/Doland 38, Clark/Willow Lake 37
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Mitchell Christian 27
Scotland 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44
Sioux Falls Christian 46, Beresford 41
Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 48
St. Thomas More 46, Belle Fourche 36
Sully Buttes 77, Faulkton 28
Waubay/Summit 53, Florence/Henry 51
Waverly-South Shore 48, Great Plains Lutheran 31
Webster 81, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28