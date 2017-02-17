ArgusPreps Roundup: Harrisburg boys edge Pierre

After storming back from a seven-point halftime deficit to force overtime, the Harrisburg boys outscored Pierre 14-11 in the extra period to come away with a 71-68 overtime victory.

The Tigers were paced by Brady Van Holland who shot 62 percent from the field as part of a 19-point effort. Nick Hoyt, who was an efficient 7 of 8 from the field, finished with 18 points.

For the Govs, Brad Dean tallied a game-high 20 points to go with three steals, while Sam Edman and Peyton Zabel both chipped in 15 points.

Lennox 76, West Central 67 at Lennox — Stats not provided.

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Beresford 23 at Beresford — Stats not provided.

GIRLS



Dell Rapids 61, Madison 54 at Dell Rapids — Emma Paul led the way for Dell Rapids with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jayda Knuppe chipped in 12 points, while Ariel Hoffman finished with 11 points and five boards. For Madison, Jessi Giles scored a game-high 20 points. Olivia Rud tallied 17 points.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 37, Hendricks, Minn. 36 at Hendricks, Minn. — Stats not provided.

Lennox 58, West Central 31 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin led Lennox with 19 points and six boards, while teammate Jordan Kruse added 14 points and five rebounds. For West Central, Kamry Lindskov chipped in nine points and Ashlyn Macdonald pulled in seven rebounds.

Parker 65, Tea 43 at Parker — Parker’s Makenzie Dean scored a game-high 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go with six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Grace Leberman added 12 points and five assists, while Raelin Jurgens notched 13 rebounds. For Tea, Karlee McKinney finished with 17 points, three assists and four steals. Sidney Clayberg notched 11 points, three assists and four steals.

Sioux Falls Christian 46, Beresford 41 at Beresford — Stats not provided.

Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 48 at Sioux Valley — Carly Granum finished the night with 23 points and, in the process, nailed her school-record 87th 3-pointer of the season. She broke her sister Kaylee’s record, which she set as a sophomore in 2013-14.

SCORES



BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Canistota 72, Irene-Wakonda 62

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 59, Belle Fourche 53

Crazy Horse 67, Takini 66

Crow Creek 78, McLaughlin 49

Deuel 41, DeSmet 35

Dupree 95, Wakpala 91, OT

Faulkton 48, Sully Buttes 47

Flandreau 70, Howard 25

Gayville-Volin 63, Freeman 54

Harrisburg 71, Pierre 68, OT

Hot Springs 53, Hill City 43

Huron 77, Aberdeen Central 54

Kimball/White Lake 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Lemmon 57, Bison 49

Lennox 76, West Central 67

Leola/Frederick 40, Eureka/Bowdle 36

Lyman 69, Wall 61

Menno 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Potter County 64, Ipswich 60

Rapid City Christian 65, New Underwood 19

Rapid City Stevens 67, Rapid City Central 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 70, Mitchell Christian 47

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Beresford 23

Spearfish 66, Douglas 60

Sturgis Brown 74, Red Cloud 58

Vermillion 74, Madison 53

Waubay/Summit 53, Florence/Henry 51

Waverly-South Shore 58, Great Plains Lutheran 42

Wolsey-Wessington 72, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 60, Huron 31

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 33

Burke/South Central 66, Gregory 36

Castlewood 54, Estelline 30

Corsica/Stickney 44, Kimball/White Lake 31

Crazy Horse 59, Takini 37

Dell Rapids 61, Madison 54

Dell Rapids St. Mary 37, Hendricks, Minn. 36

DeSmet 62, Deuel 40

Douglas 49, Spearfish 48

Dupree 55, Wakpala 42

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Northwestern 52

Hill City 61, Hot Springs 21

Ipswich 53, Potter County 43

Kadoka Area 70, Bennett County 49

Langford 66, Edmunds Central 42

Lennox 58, West Central 31

Leola/Frederick 46, Eureka/Bowdle 24

Little Wound 63, Lower Brule 50

Lyman 50, Jones County 32

McIntosh 50, Lemmon 42

McLaughlin 67, Crow Creek 65

Menno 51, Freeman Academy/Marion 38

Milbank Area 48, Groton Area 36

Miller 52, Highmore-Harrold 35

Mobridge-Pollock 47, Stanley County 40

Parker 65, Tea Area 43

Parkston 38, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 29

Platte-Geddes 57, Wagner 43

Redfield/Doland 38, Clark/Willow Lake 37

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 67, Mitchell Christian 27

Scotland 53, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 44

Sioux Falls Christian 46, Beresford 41

Sioux Valley 56, Garretson 48

St. Thomas More 46, Belle Fourche 36

Sully Buttes 77, Faulkton 28

Waubay/Summit 53, Florence/Henry 51

Waverly-South Shore 48, Great Plains Lutheran 31

Webster 81, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28