ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 10

A look at the high school basketball games in the area.

Boys

Brookings 70, Mitchell 44

De Smet 50, Howard 34

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Lennox 53 – Jared Merkley led the Huskies with 14 points. Presston Kollbaum hauled in a double double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 boards along with 4 assists. Alex Grashoff scored 12 points as well. For Lennox, Devon Jongeling led the way with 14 points. Marshall McLaren added 11 points along with 7 boards.

Harrisburg 46, Roosevelt 39 – Brady VanHolland led the way for the Tigers with 14 points and 4 rebounds. Wil Johnson added 13 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds. For the Rough Riders, Thane Hein scored 14 points along with 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Irene-Wakonda 69, Alcester-Hudson 55

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 54, Canton 34 – Cody Muilenburg led the way with 20 points and 9 rebounds for the Titans. Devin Rihanek added 11 points and 7 rebounds. For the C-Hawks, Christian Beachler scored 10 points.

Parker 66, Dell Rapids St. Mary 27 – Parker was led by Camden Bialas with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. Kelby Peters and Connor Carlson each scored 11. For DRSM, Connor Libis led the way with 13 points.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Kimball/White Lake 53

Tea Area 75, Tri-Valley 70 – Noah Freidel led all scorers with 24 points for the Titans. Ethan Freidel chipped in with 19 and Justin Hohn-Mack added 12 points. Jake Friedrich hauled in 12 rebounds. For the Mustangs, Jayden Burggraff led the way with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. Cade Falor and Will Steineke each scored 14 points. Noah Jewett added 11 points.

Scotland 66, Centerville 29

Sioux Falls Christian 85, Dell Rapids 61 – Gavin Schipper led the way for the Chargers with 16 points. Lincoln Unruh added 15 points while Koln Oppold scored 14 points. Will Garnaas scored 13 points. For the Quarriers, Jeffrey Schuch scored 14 points and Tanner Heim added 11. Sheldon Siemonsma and Mason Schmidt each had 10 points.

Warner 51, Britton-Hecla 42

Winner 54, Valentine 35

Girls

Canton 47, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 46 – Elizabeth Woods led the way for the C-Hawks with 16 points and 4 assists. Karryn Peterson chipped in 11 points and Kennedy Fossum scored 10. For the Titans, Katlyn Briggs led all scorers with 17 points along with 8 rebounds. Camie Waltz scored 14 points and hauled in 8 boards. Mikaela Cassidy scored 12.

Colman-Egan 38, Chester 32

Deubrook 55, Baltic 22 – Shaylee DeBeer led all scorers with 15 points for the Dolphins and hauled in 5 boards. Emily Koenig added 14 points and Cortney Bauman scored 11 points. For Baltic, Maddie Polzin had 6 points.

Flandreau 52, Garretson 13 – Kathy Parsley led all scorers with 13 points for Flandreau. Erynn Fink scored 6 points for Garretson.

Leola/Frederick 52, Herreid/Selby 46

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Hanson 46

Pierre 74, Huron 40

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 71, Kimball/White Lake 44

Vermillion 42, Madison 40

Warner 48, Britton-Hecla 35

West Central 58, Dakota Valley 53 – The Trojans were paced by Ashlyn Macdonald with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Kaitlyn Meadows added 12 points and 6 rebounds. For the Panters, Peyton Wingert led the team with 21 points and 5 steals. Alyssa Johnson chimed in with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Winner 55, Valentine 25