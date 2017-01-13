ArgusPreps Roundup (Jan. 12)

After signing with Mount Marty before the game, Tea’s Karly McKinney dropped 23 points and picked up six steals to help the Trojans hold off Sioux Falls Christian 57-50 Thursday night at Tea.

Sidney Clayberg added 14 points for Tea.

For Sioux Falls Christian, Courtney Kellenberger scored 19 points, while teammate Rachel Barkema added 12.

Brandon Valley 43, Brookings 32 at Brookings — Danica Kocer led the Lynx with 12 points and Trinity Law chipped in 10 to help Brandon Valley down Brookings. The Bobcats were led by Michaela Jewett who had a game-high 16 points.

Crofton 52, West Central 49 at West Central — Monica Arens scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Sanger chipped in 14, plus five steals and eight boards to lift Crofton (Neb.) over West Central. Ashlyn Macdonald led West Central with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Olivia Becker chipped in 10. Kaitlyn Meadors blocked four shots.

Harrisburg 50, Watertown 29 at Harrisburg — Jeniah Ugofsky tallied 19 points and hauled in five rebounds to lead Harrisburg to a lopsided win over Watertown. Taylor Terronez scored 12 for Watertown.

Lennox 70, Vermillion 59 at Vermillion — Four players scored in double figures and a hot-shooting Lennox squad took down Vermillion. Rianna Fillipi led the way with 19 points, followed by Madysen Vlastuin who had 15. Jordan Kruse chipped in 13 and Riley Peters finished with 12. As a team, the Orioles shot 50 percent from the field. Vermillion’s Haleigh Melstad led all scorers with 20 points. Kasey Jensen and Jadia Anderson both scored 10.

BOYS

Chester 68, Baltic 36 at Chester — Haden Ewoldt posted the double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Austin Eppard chipped in 16 points to power Chester past Baltic. The Bulldogs picked up 16 points from Michael Clark.

West Central 60, Garretson 51 — Shay Gibson scored a game-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to get Garretson past West Central. The Trojans were led by Jackson Miller (22 points) and Noah Lindskov (13). Miller tacked on 13 rebounds.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Tri-Valley 59 at MVP — Cody Muilenburg scored 23 points and pulled in 14 rebounds to help MVP take down Tri-Valley. Dane Rihanek added 15 points and Devin Rihanek added 13. For Tri-Valley, Will Steinke scored a team-high 21 points. Jayden Burggraff scored 12 points.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 46, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 37

Bison 54, McIntosh 14

Canton 49, West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 45

Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 22

Chamberlain 64, Todd County 34

Chester 68, Baltic 36

Florence/Henry 56, Waubay/Summit 45

Freeman 62, Ethan 46

Gayville-Volin 60, Viborg-Hurley 42

Harding County 76, Rapid City Christian 67

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Highmore-Harrold 47

Iroquois 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 42

Langford 45, Warner 42

Lemmon 53, Dupree 39

McLaughlin 57, Standing Rock, N.D. 50

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Tri-Valley 59

Northwestern 75, Ipswich 60

Parker 61, Hanson 30

Parkston 59, Wagner 40

Pierre 69, Mitchell 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, James Valley Christian 56

Scotland 57, Avon 42

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55

St. Thomas More 70, Custer 38

Sturgis Brown 69, Rapid City Central 50

Tea Area 66, Beresford 30

West Central 60, Garretson 51

Jones County Tournament

First Round

Colome 70, Bennett County 34

Kadoka Area 60, Jones County 44

Stanley County 62, Lyman 59

White River 71, Philip 33

West River Tournament

First Round

Faith 58, New Underwood 22

Hot Springs 67, Edgemont 16

Newell 44, Upton, Wyo. 41

Wall 64, Moorcroft, Wyo. 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Waverly-South Shore vs. Lake Preston, ppd. to Feb 7.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 52, Alcester-Hudson 39

Baltic 42, Chester 30

Colman-Egan 56, Estelline 20

Crofton, Neb. 52, West Central 49

Dakota Valley 76, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto, Iowa 21

Dakota Valley 76, Maple Valley, N.D. 21

DeSmet 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 41

Deubrook 65, Arlington 19

Freeman Academy/Marion 43, Flandreau Indian 39

Hamlin 71, Clark/Willow Lake 36

Hanson 52, Parker 38

Harrisburg 50, Watertown 29

Kimball/White Lake 39, Gregory 28

Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Lennox 70, Vermillion 59

Little Wound 76, Pine Ridge 62

Madison 54, Flandreau 49

McCook Central/Montrose 72, Sioux Valley 54

Menno 55, Bridgewater-Emery 44

Milbank Area 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 40

Parkston 45, Wagner 22

Pierre 61, Mitchell 42

Potter County 48, Dupree 45

Rapid City Central 68, Sturgis Brown 32

Sully Buttes 84, Miller 44

Sundance, Wyo. 51, Harding County 45

Tea Area 57, Sioux Falls Christian 50

West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 62, Canton 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Groton Area vs. Sisseton, ppd. to Jan 26.