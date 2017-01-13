ArgusPreps Roundup (Jan. 12)

After signing with Mount Marty before the game, Tea’s Karly McKinney dropped 23 points and picked up six steals to help the Trojans hold off Sioux Falls Christian 57-50 Thursday night at Tea.
Sidney Clayberg added 14 points for Tea.
For Sioux Falls Christian, Courtney Kellenberger scored 19 points, while teammate Rachel Barkema added 12.
ALL-USA S.D. high school basketball players of the week (Week 5)
Brandon Valley 43, Brookings 32 at Brookings — Danica Kocer led the Lynx with 12 points and Trinity Law chipped in 10 to help Brandon Valley down Brookings. The Bobcats were led by Michaela Jewett who had a game-high 16 points.
Crofton 52, West Central 49 at West Central — Monica Arens scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds, while Kelsey Sanger chipped in 14, plus five steals and eight boards to lift Crofton (Neb.) over West Central. Ashlyn Macdonald led West Central with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Olivia Becker chipped in 10. Kaitlyn Meadors blocked four shots.
Harrisburg 50, Watertown 29 at Harrisburg — Jeniah Ugofsky tallied 19 points and hauled in five rebounds to lead Harrisburg to a lopsided win over Watertown. Taylor Terronez scored 12 for Watertown.
Lennox 70, Vermillion 59 at Vermillion — Four players scored in double figures and a hot-shooting Lennox squad took down Vermillion. Rianna Fillipi led the way with 19 points, followed by Madysen Vlastuin who had 15. Jordan Kruse chipped in 13 and Riley Peters finished with 12. As a team, the Orioles shot 50 percent from the field. Vermillion’s Haleigh Melstad led all scorers with 20 points. Kasey Jensen and Jadia Anderson both scored 10.
Washington busts out of scoring slump in win over Lincoln
BOYS
Chester 68, Baltic 36 at Chester — Haden Ewoldt posted the double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Austin Eppard chipped in 16 points to power Chester past Baltic. The Bulldogs picked up 16 points from Michael Clark.
West Central 60, Garretson 51 — Shay Gibson scored a game-high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to get Garretson past West Central. The Trojans were led by Jackson Miller (22 points) and Noah Lindskov (13). Miller tacked on 13 rebounds.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Tri-Valley 59 at MVP — Cody Muilenburg scored 23 points and pulled in 14 rebounds to help MVP take down Tri-Valley. Dane Rihanek added 15 points and Devin Rihanek added 13. For Tri-Valley, Will Steinke scored a team-high 21 points. Jayden Burggraff scored 12 points.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 46, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 37
Bison 54, McIntosh 14
Canton 49, West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 45
Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 22
Chamberlain 64, Todd County 34
Chester 68, Baltic 36
Florence/Henry 56, Waubay/Summit 45
Freeman 62, Ethan 46
Gayville-Volin 60, Viborg-Hurley 42
Harding County 76, Rapid City Christian 67
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Highmore-Harrold 47
Iroquois 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 42
Langford 45, Warner 42
Lemmon 53, Dupree 39
McLaughlin 57, Standing Rock, N.D. 50
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 62, Tri-Valley 59
Northwestern 75, Ipswich 60
Parker 61, Hanson 30
Parkston 59, Wagner 40
Pierre 69, Mitchell 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, James Valley Christian 56
Scotland 57, Avon 42
Sioux Falls Washington 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 55
St. Thomas More 70, Custer 38
Sturgis Brown 69, Rapid City Central 50
Tea Area 66, Beresford 30
West Central 60, Garretson 51
Jones County Tournament
First Round
Colome 70, Bennett County 34
Kadoka Area 60, Jones County 44
Stanley County 62, Lyman 59
White River 71, Philip 33
West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 58, New Underwood 22
Hot Springs 67, Edgemont 16
Newell 44, Upton, Wyo. 41
Wall 64, Moorcroft, Wyo. 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Waverly-South Shore vs. Lake Preston, ppd. to Feb 7.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 52, Alcester-Hudson 39
Baltic 42, Chester 30
Colman-Egan 56, Estelline 20
Crofton, Neb. 52, West Central 49
Dakota Valley 76, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto, Iowa 21
Dakota Valley 76, Maple Valley, N.D. 21
DeSmet 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 41
Deubrook 65, Arlington 19
Freeman Academy/Marion 43, Flandreau Indian 39
Hamlin 71, Clark/Willow Lake 36
Hanson 52, Parker 38
Harrisburg 50, Watertown 29
Kimball/White Lake 39, Gregory 28
Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 68, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Lennox 70, Vermillion 59
Little Wound 76, Pine Ridge 62
Madison 54, Flandreau 49
McCook Central/Montrose 72, Sioux Valley 54
Menno 55, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Milbank Area 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 40
Parkston 45, Wagner 22
Pierre 61, Mitchell 42
Potter County 48, Dupree 45
Rapid City Central 68, Sturgis Brown 32
Sully Buttes 84, Miller 44
Sundance, Wyo. 51, Harding County 45
Tea Area 57, Sioux Falls Christian 50
West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa 62, Canton 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Groton Area vs. Sisseton, ppd. to Jan 26.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ