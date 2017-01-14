ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 13

BOYS

Brookings 50, Brandon Valley 42 at Brandon Valley — Carter Holm was one of two players to score in double figures, scoring a game-high 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting to power Brookings past Brandon Valley. Devin Coughlin added 10 points, while Brennan Carlson finished with nine. For Brandon Valley, Spencer Grage chipped in 11 points.

Dakota Valley 71, West Central 66 (OT) at Dakota Valley — Despite scoring two fewer points, Dakota Valley’s Luke Schmitt bested West Central’s Nick Nagel in the battle of 20-point scorers Friday night. His 21 proved sufficient in the Panthers’ 71-66 overtime win over West Central. John Prochello added 18 points and nine rebounds, while Robert Rosenquist dished out five assists and had six steals. For West Central, Nick Nagel had 23 points, three assists and three steals. Dan Waldner added 11 points and Carter Healy notched four assists. The Trojans outscored the Panthers 16-11 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Harrisburg 47, Watertown 40 at Watertown

Lake Preston 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 60 at Dell Rapids — Jack Hasche and Taylor Hillestad both posted double-doubles to lift Lake Preston past DRSM. Both players scored 18 points, with Hasche adding 14 rebounds and Hillestad finishing with 11. Byron Bumann finished with 13 points and Brock Bumann tacked on 12. Connor Libis scored a game-high 23 points and added six assists for the Cardinals, who also picked up 11 from Luke Brown.

Tri-Valley 73, Beresford 48 at Tri-Valley — Will Steineke led a quartet of players in double-figures for Tri-Valley, pouring in a game-high 18 to lift the Mustangs over the Watchdogs. He added 10 rebounds for the double-double. Noah Jewett scored 15 points, Cade Falor added 13 and Jayden Burggraff finished with 10 to go with four assists. For Beresford, Jonah Larson finished with 12 points.

GIRLS

Baltic 40, Garretson 27 at Baltic — Maddie Polzin poured in a game-high 15 points and pulled in four rebounds to lead Baltic to a 13-point win over Garretson. Jayda Tidemann added seven points, while Rachel Aberson added seven rebounds. Makay Paszek and Kayla Kappler both finished with five rebounds. For Garretson, Erynn Fink finished with the double-double: 11 points, 10 rebounds. Kindra Clark finished with seven points.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Lake Preston 40 at Dell Rapids

Tri-Valley 51, Beresford 41 at Tri-Valley — Grace Steineke poured in 17 points and Tri-Valley took down a 10-point win over Beresford. Taylor Will added 10 points. Jessica Niles led Beresford with 11 points.