ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 14

Dell Rapids 55, Flandreau 44 at the Corn Palace — Jayda Knuppe dropped 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting to help Dell Rapids top Flandreau at the Mitchell Corn Palace. Aspen Hansen tacked on 1 points, while Arial Hoffman dished out seven assists. For Flandreau, Hannah Parsons had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. Kathy Parsley had 13 points.

Tea 68, Canton 44 at Canton — Karlee McKinney tallied a game-high 32 points to lead the Titans’ charge against Canton. Canton got 11 points from Elizabeth Woods.

Tri-Valley 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 25 at DSU Fieldhouse — Grace Steineke hit 5 of 10 shots for 13 points and pulled in eight rebounds to help Tri-Valley down Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at the DSU Girls’ Basketball Classic. Teammate Mia Miller tacked on 12 points and seven rebounds. For MVP, Katlyn Briggs had 12 points. The game consisted of two 18-minute halves with a 35-second shot clock.

Washington 63, Brookings 54 at Brookings — Taylor VanderVelde and Maham Shah posted double-doubles with 13 points each and 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively, to help the Warriors take down Brookings in overtime. Kelsi Kearney stuffed the statsheet with 12 points, a rebound, an assist, two steals and a block. Peyton Rymerson added 10 points for Washington. Brookings picked up 18 points from Baylee Tetzlaff. Michaela Jewett put up 16 points and swatted six shots. The Warriors trailed by as many as seven in the third quarter, before outs-coring the Bobcats 30-17 between the fourth quarter and OT.

Brandon Valley vs. Aberdeen Central at Brandon —

Garretson vs. Luverne (Minn.) at Garretson —

Roosevelt vs. Lincoln at Roosevelt —

BOYS

Brandon Valley 48, Aberdeen Central 38 at Aberdeen — Drew Jurgens dropped 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting and added a pair of steals to help Brandon Valley outlast Aberdeen Central. Teammate Spencer Grage tacked on 12 points, while Alex Waltner dished out six assists (to zero turnovers) and notched three steals). For Aberdeen Central, Jonah Dohrer had 12 points and Cole Bergan had 11.

Brookings 61, Washington 50 at Brookings —

Canton vs. Tea Area at Canton —

Garretson vs. Luverne (Minn.) at Garretson —

Sioux Falls Christian vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (Iowa) at Sioux Falls Christian —

Heritage Classic at the Sanford Pentagon

G: Sioux Falls Christian 30, Sisseton 16 — Rachel Barkema scored seven points and picked up three steals to help Sioux Falls Christian overcome a sluggish shooting performance and top Sisseton at the Heritage Classic. Kylee VanEgdom pulled in 10 rebounds for the Chargers. For Sisseton, Alyssa Magnuson had seven points.

B Lennox vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, 8 p.m.

Other scores

G: South O’Brien (Iowa) 32, Red Cloud 31

B: South O’Brien (Iowa) 42, Arlington 39

G: Central Lyon (Iowa) 55, Trinity Christian (Iowa) 34

B: Central Lyon (Iowa) 50, Trinity Christian (Iowa) 28

G: McLaughlin 66, Platte-Geddes 57

B: Clark/Willow Lake 48, Platte-Geddes 43

G: Lennox vs. Milbank – GIRLS

B: Madison vs. St. Thomas More, 9:30 p.m.