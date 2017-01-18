ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 17

Boys
Dakota Valley 68, Canton 65 – Luke Schmitt led the way for the Panthers with 17 points. Robert Rosenquist chimed in with 13 points and Jack McCabe added 12 points. For Canton, Christian Beachler led all scorers with 25 points. Jake Peterson added 15 points.
Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55 – Justis Clayton led the Tigers with 17 points. Wil Johnson followed up with 11 points and Ace Zorr added 10. For the Kernels, Connor Morgan led all scorers with 26 points. Carter Cavanaugh added 13 points.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 48 – Jamus Brown and Jeridan Jordahl led ORR with 12 points each. Jacob Hojer added 11 points and five rebounds. For DRSM, Connor Libis led the way with 11 points.
Girls
Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24 – Trinity Law led the Lynx and all scorers with 12 points. Danica Kocer followed with 11 points. For Huron, Havyn Heinz led the way with 11 points.
Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27 – The Panthers were led by Peyton Wingert with 14 points. Madisyn Heeren added 11 points.
Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45 – Emma Paul led the Quarriers and all scorers with a double double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jayda Knuppe chipped in with 12 points. For the Trojans, Ashlyn Macdonald had 15 points and Kamryn Lindskov had 11 points.
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30 – Morgan Koepsell led MCM and all scorers with 19 points, hauling in seven rebounds and four steals. Danielle Hanson scored 10 points. Jayda Tidemann led the way for the Bulldogs with 12 points and grabbed five boards.
O’Gorman 31, Yankton 28 – Ashley Beacom led the Knights with 14 points. For Yankton, Bailey Kortan scored 16 points.
Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36 – Kylee VanEgdom led the Chargers with a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Courtney Kellenberger added 11 points with five rebounds. Macey Bohl led the Blue Dragons and all scorers with 17 points along with eight rebounds. Erynn Fink hauled in 10 boards.
Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51 – Taylor Will had a double double for the Mustangs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mia Miller chipped in with 10 points, six assists and scored the game winning shot. For Lennox, Rianna Fillipi led the way with 16 points. Jordan Kruse snagged 13 boards and Riley Peters added 11 points.
Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Hamlin 37
Bon Homme 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36
Brandon Valley 62, Huron 52
Brookings 49, Aberdeen Central 48
Canistota 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 33
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70, McLaughlin 40
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 41
Colome 69, Jones County 41
Crow Creek 83, Miller 45
Dakota Valley 68, Canton 65
Flandreau 55, Deuel 25
Freeman 64, Centerville 33
Groton Area 68, Ipswich 34
Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55
Herreid/Selby Area 60, Potter County 54
Hill City 69, Spearfish 68
Irene-Wakonda 80, Scotland 55
Leola/Frederick 34, Ellendale, N.D. 23
Menno 55, Ethan 39
Mitchell Christian 50, Avon 38
Morrill, Neb. 73, Edgemont 44
O’Neill, Neb. 74, Wagner 34
Parker 72, Gayville-Volin 52
Pierre 58, Rapid City Central 47
Pine Ridge 70, St. Francis Indian 61
Rapid City Christian 52, Oelrichs 51
Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 55
Redfield/Doland 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Yankton 42
Sioux Valley 78, Chester 72
St. Thomas More 78, Lead-Deadwood 22
Stanley County 76, Lyman 58
Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 42
Vermillion 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 41
Wakpala 74, McIntosh 48
Warner 89, Northwestern 56
Webster 47, Florence/Henry 41
281 Conference TournamentConsolation Semifinal
Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 21
Iroquois 58, Wessington Springs 57
Semifinal
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Highmore-Harrold 40
Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 45
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
First Round
Arlington 35, Deubrook 27
Colman-Egan 60, Estelline 30
Lake Preston 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 39
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 58, Mitchell Christian 15
Belle Fourche 42, Douglas 36
Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24
Brookings 57, Aberdeen Central 50
Chamberlain 68, Gregory 44
Clark/Willow Lake 51, Britton-Hecla 29
Crow Creek 49, Miller 40
Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27
Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45
Dupree 85, Tiospaye Topa 48
Ethan 66, Menno 30
Faulkton 70, Potter County 63
Flandreau 47, Deuel 13
Hamlin 60, Aberdeen Roncalli 53
Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 30
Irene-Wakonda 62, Scotland 37
Kimball/White Lake 57, Bridgewater-Emery 26
Leola/Frederick 45, Ellendale, N.D. 42
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30
McIntosh 58, Wakpala 26
Milbank Area 43, Castlewood 38
New Underwood 53, Hot Springs 18
O’Neill, Neb. 64, Wagner 39
Oelrichs 63, Rapid City Christian 19
Parker 55, Gayville-Volin 36
Philip 55, Bison 23
Platte-Geddes 49, Burke/South Central 45
Rapid City Central 67, Pierre 48
Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Yankton 28
Sioux Valley 63, Chester 52
Sisseton 41, Redfield/Doland 31
Spearfish 46, Hill City 45
St. Thomas More 46, Lead-Deadwood 12
Sully Buttes 80, Eureka/Bowdle 12
Tea Area 53, Beresford 52
Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51
Vermillion 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Waubay/Summit 53, Langford 33
Wilmot 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 24
Winner 58, Bennett County 19
