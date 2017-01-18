ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 17

Boys

Dakota Valley 68, Canton 65 – Luke Schmitt led the way for the Panthers with 17 points. Robert Rosenquist chimed in with 13 points and Jack McCabe added 12 points. For Canton, Christian Beachler led all scorers with 25 points. Jake Peterson added 15 points.

Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55 – Justis Clayton led the Tigers with 17 points. Wil Johnson followed up with 11 points and Ace Zorr added 10. For the Kernels, Connor Morgan led all scorers with 26 points. Carter Cavanaugh added 13 points.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Dell Rapids St. Mary 48 – Jamus Brown and Jeridan Jordahl led ORR with 12 points each. Jacob Hojer added 11 points and five rebounds. For DRSM, Connor Libis led the way with 11 points.

Girls

Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24 – Trinity Law led the Lynx and all scorers with 12 points. Danica Kocer followed with 11 points. For Huron, Havyn Heinz led the way with 11 points.

Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27 – The Panthers were led by Peyton Wingert with 14 points. Madisyn Heeren added 11 points.

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45 – Emma Paul led the Quarriers and all scorers with a double double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. Jayda Knuppe chipped in with 12 points. For the Trojans, Ashlyn Macdonald had 15 points and Kamryn Lindskov had 11 points.

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30 – Morgan Koepsell led MCM and all scorers with 19 points, hauling in seven rebounds and four steals. Danielle Hanson scored 10 points. Jayda Tidemann led the way for the Bulldogs with 12 points and grabbed five boards.

O’Gorman 31, Yankton 28 – Ashley Beacom led the Knights with 14 points. For Yankton, Bailey Kortan scored 16 points.

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36 – Kylee VanEgdom led the Chargers with a double double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Courtney Kellenberger added 11 points with five rebounds. Macey Bohl led the Blue Dragons and all scorers with 17 points along with eight rebounds. Erynn Fink hauled in 10 boards.

Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51 – Taylor Will had a double double for the Mustangs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mia Miller chipped in with 10 points, six assists and scored the game winning shot. For Lennox, Rianna Fillipi led the way with 16 points. Jordan Kruse snagged 13 boards and Riley Peters added 11 points.

Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Hamlin 37

Bon Homme 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36

Brandon Valley 62, Huron 52

Brookings 49, Aberdeen Central 48

Canistota 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 33

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 70, McLaughlin 40

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 41

Colome 69, Jones County 41

Crow Creek 83, Miller 45

Dakota Valley 68, Canton 65

Flandreau 55, Deuel 25

Freeman 64, Centerville 33

Groton Area 68, Ipswich 34

Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55

Herreid/Selby Area 60, Potter County 54

Hill City 69, Spearfish 68

Irene-Wakonda 80, Scotland 55

Leola/Frederick 34, Ellendale, N.D. 23

Menno 55, Ethan 39

Mitchell Christian 50, Avon 38

Morrill, Neb. 73, Edgemont 44

O’Neill, Neb. 74, Wagner 34

Parker 72, Gayville-Volin 52

Pierre 58, Rapid City Central 47

Pine Ridge 70, St. Francis Indian 61

Rapid City Christian 52, Oelrichs 51

Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 55

Redfield/Doland 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Yankton 42

Sioux Valley 78, Chester 72

St. Thomas More 78, Lead-Deadwood 22

Stanley County 76, Lyman 58

Tiospaye Topa 61, Dupree 42

Vermillion 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Wakpala 74, McIntosh 48

Warner 89, Northwestern 56

Webster 47, Florence/Henry 41

281 Conference TournamentConsolation Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 21

Iroquois 58, Wessington Springs 57

Semifinal

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 62, Highmore-Harrold 40

Wolsey-Wessington 59, James Valley Christian 45

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

First Round

Arlington 35, Deubrook 27

Colman-Egan 60, Estelline 30

Lake Preston 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Avon 58, Mitchell Christian 15

Belle Fourche 42, Douglas 36

Brandon Valley 69, Huron 24

Brookings 57, Aberdeen Central 50

Chamberlain 68, Gregory 44

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Britton-Hecla 29

Crow Creek 49, Miller 40

Dakota Valley 53, Canton 27

Dell Rapids 62, West Central 45

Dupree 85, Tiospaye Topa 48

Ethan 66, Menno 30

Faulkton 70, Potter County 63

Flandreau 47, Deuel 13

Hamlin 60, Aberdeen Roncalli 53

Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 30

Irene-Wakonda 62, Scotland 37

Kimball/White Lake 57, Bridgewater-Emery 26

Leola/Frederick 45, Ellendale, N.D. 42

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 30

McIntosh 58, Wakpala 26

Milbank Area 43, Castlewood 38

New Underwood 53, Hot Springs 18

O’Neill, Neb. 64, Wagner 39

Oelrichs 63, Rapid City Christian 19

Parker 55, Gayville-Volin 36

Philip 55, Bison 23

Platte-Geddes 49, Burke/South Central 45

Rapid City Central 67, Pierre 48

Sioux Falls Christian 45, Garretson 36

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 31, Yankton 28

Sioux Valley 63, Chester 52

Sisseton 41, Redfield/Doland 31

Spearfish 46, Hill City 45

St. Thomas More 46, Lead-Deadwood 12

Sully Buttes 80, Eureka/Bowdle 12

Tea Area 53, Beresford 52

Tri-Valley 52, Lennox 51

Vermillion 41, Elk Point-Jefferson 39

Waubay/Summit 53, Langford 33

Wilmot 55, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 24

Winner 58, Bennett County 19