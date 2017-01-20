ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 19

Boys

Baltic 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 45 – Jon Wilhelmsen led the way with 15 points. Michael Clark had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Roggow also had 11 points along with six rebounds. Chaden Roggow hauled in 11 boards. No stats were provided for Freeman Academy/Marion.

Dell Rapids 58, Madison 57 – Four players scored in double digits for the Quarriers with Jeffrey Schuch leading the way with 13 points along with six rebounds. Mason Peter and Tanner Heim chimed in with 12 points each. Mason Schmidt added 11 points. Aaron Fiegen led the way for Madison with 12 points. Mason Leighton scored 11 points along with nine rebounds, five assists and a block.

Brandon Valley 61, Lincoln 53 – Zach Scholten led a trio of Lynx in double figures with 13 points to help Brandon Valley top Lincoln. Cade Terveer added 11 points, while Spencer Grage added 10. Alex Waltner led the team with seven rebounds and four assists. For Lincoln, Carson Coulter had 19 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Dillon Barrow had 13 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end. He also had four steals and four assists.

Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 64 – Koln Oppold led the high scoring Chargers with 25 points. Dejay Fykstra added 14 points and Lee Vande Kamp scored 10 points. AJ Plitzuweit led Vermillion with 32 points and Cooper Williams added 10 points.

Girls

Baltic 36, Freeman Academy/Marion 23 – Kayla Kappler led the way for the Bulldogs with 10 points. Rachel Aberson added eight points, eight rebounds and four steals. Maddie Polzin had seven points and seven assists. For FAM, Annie Carlson had six points, four rebounds and three blocks. Tiana Schroeder added five points, four rebounds and four steals.

Washington 56, Watertown 50 – Kelsi Kearney led the Warriors with 15 points along with three steals. Taylor VanderVelde chipped in with 12 points to go along with four rebounds. For Watertown, Mateya Walder scored 13 points, four assists and three steals.

Tea Area 53, Garretson 41 – Karlee McKinney was one steal shy of a double double for the Titans. She finished with 19 points and nine steals. Sidney Clayberg had a productive 3rd quarter, scoring all 15 of her points in that period. Bailey Conrad added 11 points. For Garretson, Macey Bohl led the way with 13 points. Erynn Fink chimed in with 12 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Groton Area 47

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Avon 40

Bennett County 60, Rapid City Christian 47

Bridgewater-Emery 68, Howard 20

Canistota 56, Hanson 52

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 62, Dakota Valley 60

Chamberlain 77, Miller 64

Corsica/Stickney 68, Ethan 39

Custer 61, Newell 49

Eureka/Bowdle 40, Waubay/Summit 39

Faulkton 56, Ipswich 51

Gregory 56, Kimball/White Lake 54

Herreid 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 53

Lyman 46, Burke/South Central 36

Menno 57, Freeman 40

Milbank Area 60, Hamlin 51

Mitchell Christian 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

Parkston 63, Bon Homme 42

Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 48

Pine Ridge 57, Winner 52

Potter County JV 64, Edmunds Central 38

281 Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Wessington Springs 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 46

Fifth Place

Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois 36

Third Place

James Valley Christian 68, Highmore-Harrold 54

Championship

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Avon 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Chamberlain 45, Miller 41

Custer 62, Newell 16

Dakota Valley 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 33

DeSmet 65, Castlewood 33

Florence/Henry 48, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 53, Gayville-Volin 21

Hill City 49, Lead-Deadwood 32

Ipswich 58, Faulkton 54

McLaughlin 56, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Kimball/White Lake 34

New Underwood 66, Oelrichs 37

Parkston 41, Bon Homme 32

Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 49

Pine Ridge 71, Winner 65

Potter County JV 47, Edmunds Central 38

Todd County 73, St. Francis Indian 43

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Mitchell Christian 29

Viborg-Hurley 54, Chester 49

Warner 48, Wilmot 20

Waverly-South Shore 49, Hendricks, Minn. 32

281 Conference Tournament

Fifth Place

Wessington Springs 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 37

Third Place

Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 40

Dakota Valley Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42, Estelline 40

Semifinal

Deubrook 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 29

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 45

Little Moreau Conference Tournament

First Round

McIntosh 56, Dupree 39

Timber Lake 60, Lemmon 39

Southern Plains Conference Tournament

First Round

Burke/South Central 60, Gregory 31

Lyman 57, Colome 26