ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 19

Boys
Baltic 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 45 – Jon Wilhelmsen led the way with 15 points. Michael Clark had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Ethan Roggow also had 11 points along with six rebounds. Chaden Roggow hauled in 11 boards. No stats were provided for Freeman Academy/Marion.
Dell Rapids 58, Madison 57 – Four players scored in double digits for the Quarriers with Jeffrey Schuch leading the way with 13 points along with six rebounds. Mason Peter and Tanner Heim chimed in with 12 points each. Mason Schmidt added 11 points. Aaron Fiegen led the way for Madison with 12 points. Mason Leighton scored 11 points along with nine rebounds, five assists and a block.
Brandon Valley 61, Lincoln 53 – Zach Scholten led a trio of Lynx in double figures with 13 points to help Brandon Valley top Lincoln. Cade Terveer added 11 points, while Spencer Grage added 10. Alex Waltner led the team with seven rebounds and four assists. For Lincoln, Carson Coulter had 19 points on 8 of 15 shooting. Dillon Barrow had 13 rebounds, five of which came on the offensive end. He also had four steals and four assists.
Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 64 – Koln Oppold led the high scoring Chargers with 25 points. Dejay Fykstra added 14 points and Lee Vande Kamp scored 10 points. AJ Plitzuweit led Vermillion with 32 points and Cooper Williams added 10 points.
Girls
Baltic 36, Freeman Academy/Marion 23 – Kayla Kappler led the way for the Bulldogs with 10 points. Rachel Aberson added eight points, eight rebounds and four steals. Maddie Polzin had seven points and seven assists. For FAM, Annie Carlson had six points, four rebounds and three blocks. Tiana Schroeder added five points, four rebounds and four steals.
Washington 56, Watertown 50 – Kelsi Kearney led the Warriors with 15 points along with three steals. Taylor VanderVelde chipped in with 12 points to go along with four rebounds. For Watertown, Mateya Walder scored 13 points, four assists and three steals.
Tea Area 53, Garretson 41 – Karlee McKinney was one steal shy of a double double for the Titans. She finished with 19 points and nine steals. Sidney Clayberg had a productive 3rd quarter, scoring all 15 of her points in that period. Bailey Conrad added 11 points. For Garretson, Macey Bohl led the way with 13 points. Erynn Fink chimed in with 12 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Groton Area 47
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 73, Avon 40
Bennett County 60, Rapid City Christian 47
Brandon Valley 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 53
Bridgewater-Emery 68, Howard 20
Canistota 56, Hanson 52
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 62, Dakota Valley 60
Chamberlain 77, Miller 64
Corsica/Stickney 68, Ethan 39
Custer 61, Newell 49
Dell Rapids 58, Madison 57
Eureka/Bowdle 40, Waubay/Summit 39
Faulkton 56, Ipswich 51
Gregory 56, Kimball/White Lake 54
Herreid 56, Linton-HMB, N.D. 53
Lyman 46, Burke/South Central 36
Menno 57, Freeman 40
Milbank Area 60, Hamlin 51
Mitchell Christian 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29
Parkston 63, Bon Homme 42
Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 48
Pine Ridge 57, Winner 52
Potter County JV 64, Edmunds Central 38
Sioux Falls Christian 84, Vermillion 64
Watertown 45, Sioux Falls Washington 44
281 Conference Tournament
Seventh Place
Wessington Springs 53, Sunshine Bible Academy 46
Fifth Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 62, Iroquois 36
Third Place
James Valley Christian 68, Highmore-Harrold 54
Championship
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Avon 62, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Baltic 36, Freeman Academy/Marion 23
Brandon Valley 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 50
Chamberlain 45, Miller 41
Custer 62, Newell 16
Dakota Valley 63, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 33
DeSmet 65, Castlewood 33
Florence/Henry 48, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Hartington-Newcastle, Neb. 53, Gayville-Volin 21
Hill City 49, Lead-Deadwood 32
Ipswich 58, Faulkton 54
McLaughlin 56, Mobridge-Pollock 50
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Kimball/White Lake 34
New Underwood 66, Oelrichs 37
Parkston 41, Bon Homme 32
Pierre 61, Sturgis Brown 49
Pine Ridge 71, Winner 65
Potter County JV 47, Edmunds Central 38
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Watertown 50
Tea Area 53, Garretson 41
Todd County 73, St. Francis Indian 43
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 67, Mitchell Christian 29
Viborg-Hurley 54, Chester 49
Warner 48, Wilmot 20
Waverly-South Shore 49, Hendricks, Minn. 32
281 Conference Tournament
Fifth Place
Wessington Springs 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 37
Third Place
Hitchcock-Tulare 48, Wolsey-Wessington 40
Dakota Valley Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42, Estelline 40
Semifinal
Deubrook 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 29
Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Colman-Egan 45
Little Moreau Conference Tournament
First Round
McIntosh 56, Dupree 39
Timber Lake 60, Lemmon 39
Southern Plains Conference Tournament
First Round
Burke/South Central 60, Gregory 31
Lyman 57, Colome 26
