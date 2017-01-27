ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 26

Send your stat sheets to Argus-Sports@argusleader.com
Boys
Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50 – Noah Jewett led the Mustangs in scoring with 20 points. Will Steineke added 16 points and Cade Falor scored 14 points. For Canton, Alex DeJong led all scorers with 21 points. Christian Beachler had a double double for the C-Hawks with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Flandreau 81, Garretson 49 – Three players in double figures for Flandreau as Dylan LeBrun led the way with 25 points. Dalyn Bakkedahl scored 17 points and Conner LeBrun had 15 points for the Fliers. Shay Gibson led Garretson in scoring with 15 points. Trevor Fiegan scored 12 points and Noah Rieber had 11 points.
Girls
Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53 – Jayda Knuppe had a monster game for the Quarriers, leading all scorers with 21 points along with six rebounds. Emma Paul scored nine points and hauled in seven boards. Kasey Jensen had a double double for the Tanagers scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Haleigh Melstad led Vermillion in scoring with 18 points.Mitchell vs. Brandon Valley.
Flandreau 43, Baltic 30 – Kathy Parsley had a double double for the Fliers with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Parsley added 13 points. Maddie Polzin had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35 – Jeniah Ugofsky racked up a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Harrisburg. Sydney Halling led the way in scoring for the Tigers with 18 points. Sami Slaughter chimed in with 15 points and four blocks. For Yankton, Lindsay Hale led the way with 10 points.
Lennox 64, Beresford 28 – Three players scored in double digits for the Orioles, with Riley Peters leading the way with 18 points. Courtney Weeldreyer scored 14 points along with five rebounds. Madysen Vlastuin had 12 points and five assists. For Beresford, Jessica Niles had 10 points and five rebounds.
Lincoln 63, South Sioux City 58 – Sydney Rosinsky dominated the score sheet with 30 points along with three rebounds. Courtney Klatt added 11 points and Brooke Luitjens hauled in 10 boards along with six assists. For SSC, four players hit for double digits with Kori Fischer leading the way with 17 points. Carissa Powell chimed in with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. McKenna Sims scored 13 points and Ashley Hohenstein had 12 points.
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26 – Morgan Koepsell led the Fighting Cougars with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds. Jacy Pulse and Leah Kappenman each had nine points. For Garretson, Kyley Greenhoff scored eight points.
High school basketball scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 44, Ipswich 40
Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Webster 33
Arlington 49, Lake Preston 45
Colman-Egan 59, Deubrook 36
Dell Rapids 72, Vermillion 60
DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Douglas 61, Custer 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Estelline 17
Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 43
Flandreau 81, Garretson 49
Florence/Henry 47, Waverly-South Shore 44
Hamlin 57, Castlewood 53
Hill City 50, Wall 40
Irene-Wakonda 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 27
Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 38
Lennox 52, Parkston 48
Little Wound 82, Bennett County 39
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Freeman 51, OT
Mitchell Christian 59, Ethan 47
Red Cloud 49, Lead-Deadwood 16
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Washington 63
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Sturgis Brown 57, St. Thomas More 49
Sully Buttes 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Timber Lake 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte JV 30
Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50
Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 22
Winner 78, Miller 66
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 25
Lower Brule 73, Takini 42
Marty Indian 76, Crazy Horse 72
Tiospa Zina Tribal 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boyd County, Neb. vs. Burke/South Central, ccd.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 61, Mitchell 40
Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 37
Custer 51, Douglas 34
Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53
Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 13
Faulkton 58, Leola/Frederick 49
Groton Area 28, Sisseton 25
Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32
Hanson 58, Kimball/White Lake 18
Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35
Ipswich 60, Aberdeen Christian 48
Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 41
Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 17
Lennox 64, Beresford 27
Lyman 51, Highmore-Harrold 47, OT
McLaughlin 71, Standing Rock, N.D. 42
New England, N.D. 62, Harding County 44
Oelrichs 68, St. Francis Indian 64
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 34
Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 58
St. Thomas More 68, Sturgis Brown 33
Sully Buttes 89, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Tea Area 55, Madison 50
Todd County 87, Pine Ridge 60
Warner 52, Langford 19
Waubay/Summit 34, Wilmot 31
Big East Conference Tournament
First Round
Flandreau 43, Baltic 30
Howard 68, Sioux Valley 67
McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26
Parker 48, Chester 24
Dakota Oyate Challenge
First Round
Flandreau Indian 54, Crazy Horse 23
Lower Brule 63, Marty Indian 39
Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 32
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Tiospaye Topa 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boyd County, Neb. vs. Burke/South Central, ccd.
