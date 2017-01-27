ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 26

Send your stat sheets to Argus-Sports@argusleader.com

Boys

Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50 – Noah Jewett led the Mustangs in scoring with 20 points. Will Steineke added 16 points and Cade Falor scored 14 points. For Canton, Alex DeJong led all scorers with 21 points. Christian Beachler had a double double for the C-Hawks with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Flandreau 81, Garretson 49 – Three players in double figures for Flandreau as Dylan LeBrun led the way with 25 points. Dalyn Bakkedahl scored 17 points and Conner LeBrun had 15 points for the Fliers. Shay Gibson led Garretson in scoring with 15 points. Trevor Fiegan scored 12 points and Noah Rieber had 11 points.

Girls

Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53 – Jayda Knuppe had a monster game for the Quarriers, leading all scorers with 21 points along with six rebounds. Emma Paul scored nine points and hauled in seven boards. Kasey Jensen had a double double for the Tanagers scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Haleigh Melstad led Vermillion in scoring with 18 points.

Flandreau 43, Baltic 30 – Kathy Parsley had a double double for the Fliers with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Parsley added 13 points. Maddie Polzin had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35 – Jeniah Ugofsky racked up a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Harrisburg. Sydney Halling led the way in scoring for the Tigers with 18 points. Sami Slaughter chimed in with 15 points and four blocks. For Yankton, Lindsay Hale led the way with 10 points.

Lennox 64, Beresford 28 – Three players scored in double digits for the Orioles, with Riley Peters leading the way with 18 points. Courtney Weeldreyer scored 14 points along with five rebounds. Madysen Vlastuin had 12 points and five assists. For Beresford, Jessica Niles had 10 points and five rebounds.

Lincoln 63, South Sioux City 58 – Sydney Rosinsky dominated the score sheet with 30 points along with three rebounds. Courtney Klatt added 11 points and Brooke Luitjens hauled in 10 boards along with six assists. For SSC, four players hit for double digits with Kori Fischer leading the way with 17 points. Carissa Powell chimed in with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals. McKenna Sims scored 13 points and Ashley Hohenstein had 12 points.

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26 – Morgan Koepsell led the Fighting Cougars with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds. Jacy Pulse and Leah Kappenman each had nine points. For Garretson, Kyley Greenhoff scored eight points.

High school basketball scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 44, Ipswich 40

Aberdeen Roncalli 72, Webster 33

Arlington 49, Lake Preston 45

Colman-Egan 59, Deubrook 36

Dell Rapids 72, Vermillion 60

DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Douglas 61, Custer 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 66, Estelline 17

Faulkton 55, Leola/Frederick 43

Flandreau 81, Garretson 49

Florence/Henry 47, Waverly-South Shore 44

Hamlin 57, Castlewood 53

Hill City 50, Wall 40

Irene-Wakonda 67, Freeman Academy/Marion 27

Kadoka Area 43, Jones County 38

Lennox 52, Parkston 48

Little Wound 82, Bennett County 39

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Freeman 51, OT

Mitchell Christian 59, Ethan 47

Red Cloud 49, Lead-Deadwood 16

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Sioux Falls Washington 63

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Sturgis Brown 57, St. Thomas More 49

Sully Buttes 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Timber Lake 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte JV 30

Tri-Valley 61, Canton 50

Viborg-Hurley 66, Centerville 22

Winner 78, Miller 66

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 25

Lower Brule 73, Takini 42

Marty Indian 76, Crazy Horse 72

Tiospa Zina Tribal 67, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd County, Neb. vs. Burke/South Central, ccd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 61, Mitchell 40

Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Custer 51, Douglas 34

Dell Rapids 54, Vermillion 53

Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 13

Faulkton 58, Leola/Frederick 49

Groton Area 28, Sisseton 25

Hamlin 37, Castlewood 32

Hanson 58, Kimball/White Lake 18

Harrisburg 49, Yankton 35

Ipswich 60, Aberdeen Christian 48

Irene-Wakonda 58, Freeman Academy/Marion 41

Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 17

Lennox 64, Beresford 27

Lyman 51, Highmore-Harrold 47, OT

McLaughlin 71, Standing Rock, N.D. 42

New England, N.D. 62, Harding County 44

Oelrichs 68, St. Francis Indian 64

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Wessington Springs 34

Sioux Falls Lincoln 63, South Sioux City, Neb. 58

St. Thomas More 68, Sturgis Brown 33

Sully Buttes 89, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Tea Area 55, Madison 50

Todd County 87, Pine Ridge 60

Warner 52, Langford 19

Waubay/Summit 34, Wilmot 31

Big East Conference Tournament

First Round

Flandreau 43, Baltic 30

Howard 68, Sioux Valley 67

McCook Central/Montrose 53, Garretson 26

Parker 48, Chester 24

Dakota Oyate Challenge

First Round

Flandreau Indian 54, Crazy Horse 23

Lower Brule 63, Marty Indian 39

Omaha Nation, Neb. 75, Takini 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Tiospaye Topa 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boyd County, Neb. vs. Burke/South Central, ccd.