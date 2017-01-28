ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 28

Brandon Valley vs. Pierre T.F. Riggs at Brandon — 5:00 p.m. CT

Harrisburg vs. Huron at Harrisburg — 7:00 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Chamberlain at SF Christian — 6:30 p.m. CT

GIRLS



Harrisburg vs. Huron at Harrisburg — 5:15 p.m. CT

Pierre T.F. Riggs vs. Brandon Valley at Pierre — 5:30 p.m. CT

Watertown vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Watertown — 7:00 p.m. CT

DAK12 TOURNAMENT

Beresford 51, Canton 20 — Beresford was led by Katy Diefendorf, who had 13 points and Cali Boden who notched eight. For Canton, Karryn Peterson tallied six points and Elizabeth Woods added four.

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea 52 — Courtney Kellenberger scored a team-high 20 points and added nine rebounds for the Chargers. Rachel Barkema added 19 points, while teammate Kylee VanEgdom pulled in 14 rebounds. Tea’s Karlee McKinney led all scorers with 24 points. Ally Kacmarynski had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Sidney Clayberg logged six rebounds.

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36 — Elk Point-Jefferson got a game-high 18 points from Addison Ludwig. Elsei Aslesen picked up the double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kalla Bertram finished with 12 points. Taylor Will led Tri-Valley with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Vermillion 56, Madison 37 — Kasey Jensen scored a game-high 17 points and added four assists, plus seven rebounds to help Vermillion take down the Bulldogs. She also had two steals. Lexi Plitzuweit added 11 points on 4 of 4 shooting. For Madison, Nicole Brown and Jessi Giles both finished with eight points.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Chester Area 42, Garretson 37 — For Chester, Jennilee Hoyer logged nine points, two boards and an assist, while Sarah Benson and Dakota Alfson both posted eight points. Their performances offset 14-point performances from Garretson’s Macey Bohl, who added three rebounds, two steals and an assist, and Kindra Clark, who also had six assists and two steals. Madisen Nothrup tallied eight rebounds for the Blue Dragons.

