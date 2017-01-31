ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 30

Washington 60, Brandon Valley 47 – Angel Arroyo had himself a game as the Warriors took it to the Lynx, 60-47. Down by one at the half, Washington poured out 16 point 3rd and 4th quarters to get the win. Arroyo was one of two Warriors to get a double double as he led all scorers with 23 points along with 10 rebounds. Logan Uttecht had the other double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Talley chimed in with 13 points while Topher Zahn added 10 points. For the Lynx, Cade Terveer led the way with 12 points and four rebounds. Spencer Grage scored 11 points.

Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43 – The Quarriers cruised to an 18-point victory thanks in part to their leading scorer, Mason Schmidt, who had 16 points. Jeffrey Schuch scored 11 points Sheldon Siemonsma added in 10 points. Dylan LeBrun led the Fliers and all scorers with a double double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dalyn Bakkedahl scored 12 points to go along with 4 steals and 3 rebounds.

Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46 – The Mustangs had no trouble getting past the Trojans as Will Steineke led the charge with 19 points and seven rebounds. Noah Jewett was a board shy of a double double scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Cade Falor had 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists and Jayden Burggraff scored 10 points. For West Central, Dan Waldner scored 11 points while Jackson Miller scored 10. Nick Nagel dished out 11 assists for the Trojans.

Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bison 61, Takini 21

Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43

Howard 63, Wessington Springs 57, 3OT

Irene-Wakonda 75, Centerville 16

Menno 50, Avon 39

Mobridge-Pollock 48, McLaughlin 46

Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 50, Milbank Area 28

Parkston 56, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, Ethan 49

Scotland 68, Freeman 55

Todd County 44, Winner 43

Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bison 53, Takini 23

Bon Homme 65, Gregory 55

Canton 52, Menno 41

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Bennett County 19

DeSmet 69, Clark/Willow Lake 36

Ethan 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29

Faith 76, Newell 16

Freeman 68, Viborg-Hurley 36

Groton Area 52, Northwestern 45

Harrisburg 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55

Ipswich 58, Langford 43

Kimball/White Lake 40, Wolsey-Wessington 23

South Border, N.D. 56, McIntosh 41

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Burke/South Central 48

Wall 57, Hot Springs 16

Webster 68, Waverly-South Shore 40