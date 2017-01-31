ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 30

Washington 60, Brandon Valley 47 – Angel Arroyo had himself a game as the Warriors took it to the Lynx, 60-47. Down by one at the half, Washington poured out 16 point 3rd and 4th quarters to get the win. Arroyo was one of two Warriors to get a double double as he led all scorers with 23 points along with 10 rebounds. Logan Uttecht had the other double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Talley chimed in with 13 points while Topher Zahn added 10 points. For the Lynx, Cade Terveer led the way with 12 points and four rebounds. Spencer Grage scored 11 points.
Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43 – The Quarriers cruised to an 18-point victory thanks in part to their leading scorer, Mason Schmidt, who had 16 points. Jeffrey Schuch scored 11 points Sheldon Siemonsma added in 10 points. Dylan LeBrun led the Fliers and all scorers with a double double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dalyn Bakkedahl scored 12 points to go along with 4 steals and 3 rebounds.
Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46 – The Mustangs had no trouble getting past the Trojans as Will Steineke led the charge with 19 points and seven rebounds. Noah Jewett was a board shy of a double double scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Cade Falor had 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists and Jayden Burggraff scored 10 points. For West Central, Dan Waldner scored 11 points while Jackson Miller scored 10. Nick Nagel dished out 11 assists for the Trojans.
Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bison 61, Takini 21
Dell Rapids 61, Flandreau 43
Howard 63, Wessington Springs 57, 3OT
Irene-Wakonda 75, Centerville 16
Menno 50, Avon 39
Mobridge-Pollock 48, McLaughlin 46
Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta, Minn. 50, Milbank Area 28
Parkston 56, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 77, Ethan 49
Scotland 68, Freeman 55
Todd County 44, Winner 43
Tri-Valley 71, West Central 46
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bison 53, Takini 23
Bon Homme 65, Gregory 55
Canton 52, Menno 41
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 52, Bennett County 19
DeSmet 69, Clark/Willow Lake 36
Ethan 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 29
Faith 76, Newell 16
Freeman 68, Viborg-Hurley 36
Groton Area 52, Northwestern 45
Harrisburg 62, Sioux Falls Washington 55
Ipswich 58, Langford 43
Kimball/White Lake 40, Wolsey-Wessington 23
South Border, N.D. 56, McIntosh 41
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Burke/South Central 48
Wall 57, Hot Springs 16
Webster 68, Waverly-South Shore 40
