ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 31

Boys
Dell Rapids 76, Tea Area 62 – Monster fourth quarters by both teams saw Dell Rapids come out on top over Tea Area in a high scoring shootout. Mason Peter led the way for the Quarriers with 16 points and three rebounds. Mason Schmidt added 14 points while Jeffrey Schuch was a rebound shy of a double double scoring 12 points and hauling in nine rebounds. The Titans’ Ethan Freidel led all scorers with 32 points and three rebounds. Noah Friedel chimed in with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Baltic 64, Garretson 46 – Three players scored in double digits for the Bulldogs. Ethan Roggow led the way with 20 points. Brock Aaker scored 13 points to go with seven rebounds and Jon Wilhelmsen added 14 points. Shay Gibson led Garretson and all scorers with 22 points.
Brookings 61, Lincoln 52 – A cold shooting third quarter doomed the Patriots as they fell to Brookings. The Bobcats were led by Josh Mohs with 17 points and two rebounds and two steals. Carter Holm scored 12 points along with grabbing five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Three players scored in double digits for Lincoln. Diang Gatluak and Simon Higgason each scored 12 points with Gatluak snagging three steals. Chistophe Bwanya scored 11 points in just under 17 minutes.
Madison 59, Lennox 38 – Madison improved to 10-3 overall with a win over Lennox. The Bulldogs were paced by Aaron Fiegen who scored 15 points. Three players for Madison scored nine. The Orioles were led by Quincy Ihnen who scored 10 points. Josh Arlt dished out six assists.
Sioux Falls Christian 90, Elk Point-Jefferson 49 – Four players hit double digits for the Chargers as they cruised to a win over EPJ. Dejay Fykstra led SFC and all scorers with a double double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Koln Oppold added 14 points to go along with seven rebounds. Gavin Schipper scored 12 points and Sawyer Prins scored 10 points. Alex Grashoff led EPJ with 10 points along with five rebounds.
Girls
Elk Point-Jefferson 64, Sioux Falls Christian 33 – EPJ cruised to win over SFC in a game that saw only one lead change. The Huskies were paced by Karlee Shatswell with 14 points along with six rebounds, five assists and a couple of steals. Elsie Aslesen chimed in with 10 points. The Chargers were led by Rachel Barkema who scored 16 points along with grabbing three rebounds.
Lincoln 52, Brookings 49 – Anna Brecht had a monster game for the Patriots as she led all scorers with 27 points along with five rebounds. Brooke Luitjens chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Michaela Jewett notched a double double for the Bobcats scoring 19 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. Baylee Tetzlaff scored 16 points along with snagging six rebounds.
West Central 53, Tri-Valley 38 – Ashlyn Macdonald led the way for the Trojan with a double double, scoring 14 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out three assists. Kali Nelson led West Central in scoring with 15 points along with five rebounds and four steals. For Tri-Valley, Kaylee Winger led the way with 10 points. Taylor Will hauled in 10 boards.
Scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 52, Waubay/Summit 40
Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Miller 46
Alcester-Hudson 72, Centerville 22
Arlington 45, Hamlin 42
Baltic 64, Garretson 46
Bennett County 65, Kadoka Area 53
Brookings 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52
Burke/South Central 48, Wagner 44
Canistota 53, Viborg-Hurley 50
Castlewood 57, Deuel 41
Chamberlain 58, Platte-Geddes 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 56, Mobridge-Pollock 45
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Sisseton 54
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 58, Wilmot 48
Colome 54, Kimball/White Lake 50
Dell Rapids 76, Tea Area 62
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau Indian 33
Freeman Academy/Marion 67, Marty Indian 58
Great Plains Lutheran 51, Lake Preston 50
Highmore-Harrold 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Huron 52, Mitchell 43
James Valley Christian 78, Hitchcock-Tulare 39
Langford 47, Groton Area 37
Linton-HMB, N.D. 55, Herreid/Selby Area 45
Lyman 65, Gregory 64
Madison 59, Lennox 38
Philip 64, New Underwood 31
Pine Ridge 51, St. Francis Indian 42
Potter County 70, Redfield/Doland 37
Red Cloud 91, Hill City 72
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 82, Sioux City, North, Iowa 49
St. Thomas More 71, Belle Fourche 53
Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 44
Timber Lake 74, Dupree 45
Todd County 72, Stanley County 59
Vermillion 58, Beresford 33
Watertown 53, Aberdeen Central 48
Waverly-South Shore 55, Estelline 32
Wessington Springs 51, Iroquois 50
Yankton 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 47, Watertown 39
Aberdeen Christian 45, Waubay/Summit 31
Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Miller 46
Avon 57, Menno 30
Brandon Valley 65, Sioux Falls Washington 58
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Bon Homme 47
Burke/South Central 45, Corsica/Stickney 39
Castlewood 50, Deuel 32
Elk Point-Jefferson 64, Sioux Falls Christian 33
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau Indian 33
Flandreau 47, Colman-Egan 29
Florence/Henry 67, Tri-State, N.D. 55
Freeman 61, Scotland 24
Hitchcock-Tulare 68, James Valley Christian 43
Lake Preston 49, Great Plains Lutheran 42
Madison 59, Milbank Area 45
Marty Indian 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 53
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Parkston 49
Mitchell 37, Huron 35
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Mitchell Christian 20
Parker 46, Chester 32
Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 53
Platte-Geddes 49, Chamberlain 27
Rapid City Christian 49, Crazy Horse 42
Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 33
Red Cloud 53, Hill City 36
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Hanson 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Brookings 49
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38, Yankton 18
Spearfish 61, Lead-Deadwood 47
St. Thomas More 47, Belle Fourche 36
Sturgis 64, Hot Springs 30
Sunshine Bible Academy 40, Highmore-Harrold 18
Timber Lake 68, Dupree 26
Tiospa Zina Tribal 39, Sisseton 31
Todd County 63, Stanley County 26
Vermillion 40, Beresford 27
Viborg-Hurley 60, Canistota 58
Waverly-South Shore 50, Estelline 25
Wessington Springs 44, Iroquois 34
West Central 53, Tri-Valley 38
White River 76, Lower Brule 42
Entringer Classic
DeSmet 70, Sioux Valley 38