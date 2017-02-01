ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 31

Boys

Dell Rapids 76, Tea Area 62 – Monster fourth quarters by both teams saw Dell Rapids come out on top over Tea Area in a high scoring shootout. Mason Peter led the way for the Quarriers with 16 points and three rebounds. Mason Schmidt added 14 points while Jeffrey Schuch was a rebound shy of a double double scoring 12 points and hauling in nine rebounds. The Titans’ Ethan Freidel led all scorers with 32 points and three rebounds. Noah Friedel chimed in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Baltic 64, Garretson 46 – Three players scored in double digits for the Bulldogs. Ethan Roggow led the way with 20 points. Brock Aaker scored 13 points to go with seven rebounds and Jon Wilhelmsen added 14 points. Shay Gibson led Garretson and all scorers with 22 points.

Brookings 61, Lincoln 52 – A cold shooting third quarter doomed the Patriots as they fell to Brookings. The Bobcats were led by Josh Mohs with 17 points and two rebounds and two steals. Carter Holm scored 12 points along with grabbing five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Three players scored in double digits for Lincoln. Diang Gatluak and Simon Higgason each scored 12 points with Gatluak snagging three steals. Chistophe Bwanya scored 11 points in just under 17 minutes.

Madison 59, Lennox 38 – Madison improved to 10-3 overall with a win over Lennox. The Bulldogs were paced by Aaron Fiegen who scored 15 points. Three players for Madison scored nine. The Orioles were led by Quincy Ihnen who scored 10 points. Josh Arlt dished out six assists.

Sioux Falls Christian 90, Elk Point-Jefferson 49 – Four players hit double digits for the Chargers as they cruised to a win over EPJ. Dejay Fykstra led SFC and all scorers with a double double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Koln Oppold added 14 points to go along with seven rebounds. Gavin Schipper scored 12 points and Sawyer Prins scored 10 points. Alex Grashoff led EPJ with 10 points along with five rebounds.

Girls

Elk Point-Jefferson 64, Sioux Falls Christian 33 – EPJ cruised to win over SFC in a game that saw only one lead change. The Huskies were paced by Karlee Shatswell with 14 points along with six rebounds, five assists and a couple of steals. Elsie Aslesen chimed in with 10 points. The Chargers were led by Rachel Barkema who scored 16 points along with grabbing three rebounds.

Lincoln 52, Brookings 49 – Anna Brecht had a monster game for the Patriots as she led all scorers with 27 points along with five rebounds. Brooke Luitjens chipped in with 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Michaela Jewett notched a double double for the Bobcats scoring 19 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. Baylee Tetzlaff scored 16 points along with snagging six rebounds.

West Central 53, Tri-Valley 38 – Ashlyn Macdonald led the way for the Trojan with a double double, scoring 14 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out three assists. Kali Nelson led West Central in scoring with 15 points along with five rebounds and four steals. For Tri-Valley, Kaylee Winger led the way with 10 points. Taylor Will hauled in 10 boards.

Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 52, Waubay/Summit 40

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Miller 46

Alcester-Hudson 72, Centerville 22

Arlington 45, Hamlin 42

Baltic 64, Garretson 46

Bennett County 65, Kadoka Area 53

Brookings 61, Sioux Falls Lincoln 52

Burke/South Central 48, Wagner 44

Canistota 53, Viborg-Hurley 50

Castlewood 57, Deuel 41

Chamberlain 58, Platte-Geddes 37

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 56, Mobridge-Pollock 45

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Sisseton 54

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 58, Wilmot 48

Colome 54, Kimball/White Lake 50

Dell Rapids 76, Tea Area 62

Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau Indian 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 67, Marty Indian 58

Great Plains Lutheran 51, Lake Preston 50

Highmore-Harrold 62, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Huron 52, Mitchell 43

James Valley Christian 78, Hitchcock-Tulare 39

Langford 47, Groton Area 37

Linton-HMB, N.D. 55, Herreid/Selby Area 45

Lyman 65, Gregory 64

Madison 59, Lennox 38

Philip 64, New Underwood 31

Pine Ridge 51, St. Francis Indian 42

Potter County 70, Redfield/Doland 37

Red Cloud 91, Hill City 72

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 82, Sioux City, North, Iowa 49

St. Thomas More 71, Belle Fourche 53

Sturgis Brown 69, Hot Springs 44

Timber Lake 74, Dupree 45

Todd County 72, Stanley County 59

Vermillion 58, Beresford 33

Watertown 53, Aberdeen Central 48

Waverly-South Shore 55, Estelline 32

Wessington Springs 51, Iroquois 50

Yankton 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 51

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 47, Watertown 39

Aberdeen Christian 45, Waubay/Summit 31

Aberdeen Roncalli 66, Miller 46

Avon 57, Menno 30

Brandon Valley 65, Sioux Falls Washington 58

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Bon Homme 47

Burke/South Central 45, Corsica/Stickney 39

Castlewood 50, Deuel 32

Elk Point-Jefferson 64, Sioux Falls Christian 33

Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau Indian 33

Flandreau 47, Colman-Egan 29

Florence/Henry 67, Tri-State, N.D. 55

Freeman 61, Scotland 24

Hitchcock-Tulare 68, James Valley Christian 43

Lake Preston 49, Great Plains Lutheran 42

Madison 59, Milbank Area 45

Marty Indian 54, Freeman Academy/Marion 53

McCook Central/Montrose 58, Parkston 49

Mitchell 37, Huron 35

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Mitchell Christian 20

Parker 46, Chester 32

Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 53

Platte-Geddes 49, Chamberlain 27

Rapid City Christian 49, Crazy Horse 42

Rapid City Stevens 83, Douglas 33

Red Cloud 53, Hill City 36

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49, Hanson 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Brookings 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38, Yankton 18

Spearfish 61, Lead-Deadwood 47

St. Thomas More 47, Belle Fourche 36

Sturgis 64, Hot Springs 30

Sunshine Bible Academy 40, Highmore-Harrold 18

Timber Lake 68, Dupree 26

Tiospa Zina Tribal 39, Sisseton 31

Todd County 63, Stanley County 26

Vermillion 40, Beresford 27

Viborg-Hurley 60, Canistota 58

Waverly-South Shore 50, Estelline 25

Wessington Springs 44, Iroquois 34

West Central 53, Tri-Valley 38

White River 76, Lower Brule 42

Entringer Classic

DeSmet 70, Sioux Valley 38