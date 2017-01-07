ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 6

GIRLS

Rapid City Stevens 49, O’Gorman 35 at O’Gorman — Hanna VanDerWerff scored 12 points and Rapid City Stevens cruised to a 14-point win over O’Gorman. Kendyl Kreber led the Knights with 10 points.

Lennox 64, Platte-Geddes 36 at Lennox — Madysen Vlastuin notched 19 points to lead Lennox. Rianna Fillipi added 17, while Jordan Kruse chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Platte-Geddes was paced by Alexis Peterson who had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Hopkins (Minn.) 75, Lincoln 54 at Lincoln — After taking a 14-13 lead after the opening frame, the Patriots were outscored 54-18 between the second and third quarters. Anna Brecht led Lincoln with 18 points, while teammate Sydney Rosinski chipped in 13. For Hopkins, Paige Bueckers had 25 points, five assists and three steals, Dlayla Chakolis had 18 points and Reana Suggs had 14 points. Both teams shot 57 percent from the field in the second half, with LHS out-scoring Hopkins 22-8 in the final quarter.

BOYS

Brandon Valley 63, Harrisburg 51 at Harrisburg — Spencer Grage scored 16 and the Lynx pulled away for the win over Harrisburg. Brandon Valley, which trailed 37-32 at halftime, led 48-47 entering the final quarter. Drew Jurgens chipped in 10 points for the victorious Lynx. Harrisburg was led by Chase Altenburg who had 12 points.

Dell Rapids 78, Chamberlain 69 at Dell Rapids — Seth Friesz scored 31 points for Chamberlain, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a quartet of double-digit scorers from the Quarriers. Sheldon Siemonsma led the way with 20 points, while Austin Ellingson scored 17 points and added six assists and three steals. Tanner Heim chipped in 15 points and Mason Schmidt had 13.

Garretson 78, Howard 48 at Howard — Shay Gibson and Drew Blosmo both chipped in 10 points for Garretson. Connor Hamilton (12 points) and Kaleb Carmicheal (10) were the leading scorers for Howard.

Madison 56, Tea 48 at Tea — With his 21-point performance, Tea senior Ethan Freidel surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. However, his game-high performance was outdone by Madison’s Mason Leighton (15 points, five steals) and Aaron Fiegen (16 points), as the Bulldogs came away with the eight-point win. Noah Freidel chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds, to go with four steals for the Titans.

Parker 60, Baltic 46 at Flandreau — Kelby Peters had 14 points and Connor Carlson added 12 points to lead Parker to a win over Baltic. The Bulldogs were led by Jon Wilhemsen who had 11 points. Michael Clark posted the double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.Sam Muston pulled in 11 rebounds and dished out eight assists.

Rapid City Stevens 64, O’Gorman 54 at O’Gorman — Rapid City Stevens’ Mason Archambeau led all scorers with 32 points. For O’Gorman, Matt Cartwright poured in a team-high 18.

