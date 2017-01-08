ArgusPreps Roundup: Jan. 7

Here are the roundups for today’s local games.

Boys

Baltic 64, Howard 32 – The Bulldogs were led by Michael Clark with 15 points while Jon Wilhelsen scored 10 points. Tyler Schwader led the way for Howard with 11 points. Kaleb Carmichael scored 8 points.

Clark/Willow Lake 62, Lennox 56 – Jacob Pouty led all scorers with 26 points and added 4 boards. Micah Burke gave CWL a double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Ntai Stevens chipped in with 10 points. For Lennox, Marshall McLaren led the way with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Josh Arlt and Quincy Ihnen each had 10 points.

Lincoln vs. Edina, MN

O’Gorman 65, Pierre 52 – Matt Cartwright led all scorers with 25 points with JP Costello adding 14 points. For Pierre, Peyton Zabel led the way with 19 points. Sam Edman chimed in to the tune of 12 points.

Parker 64, Garretson 38 – Kelby Peters set the tone for Parker with 21 points. Camden Bialas chimed in with 16 points. For Garreston, Shay Gibson led the way with 20 points. Gibson scored his 1,000 career point on his last basket.

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Unity Christian, IA

West Central 62, Milbank 58 – Nick Nagel led the Trojans with 13 points. Jackson Miller contributed with 11 points and 9 boards. Isaiah Ohayon and Tyndall Petterson each scored 10 with Petterson snagging 6 rebounds. For Milbank, Mitch Quade led all scorers with 14 points and 7 rebounds. Nathan Bien added 11 points and 5 rebounds and Jonny Ash had a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls

Edina, MN 50, Lincoln 38 – Annika Jank led the way for Edina with 27 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. Bailey Helgren and Macy Nilsen grabbed 6 boards each. For the Patriots, Anna Brecht led with 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Morgan Hansen snagged 8 rebounds to go along with 5 points.

Harrisburg 65, Brandon Valley 56 – Sam Slaughter led the Tigers with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Syd Halling had 16 points and 4 assists. Bailey Pickering had 12 points. Jeniah Ugofsky had 10 points and 6 rebounds. For Brandon Valley, Trinity Law had 25 points and 9 rebounds.

Lennox 55, Clark/Willow Lake 42 – Madysen Vlastuin led the Orioles with 18 points. Riley Peters chimed in with 17 points and Jordan Kruse scored 10 points. Janae Kolden led CWL with 18 points with Abbie Bratland adding 12 points.

Milbank 38, West Central 28 – Molly Rick set the tone for the Bulldogs with 10 points. For the Trojans, Kamryn Lindskov led the way with 11 points.

O’Gorman 52 vs. Pierre 38 – Ashlee Beacom and Emma Ronsiek led the way for the Knights with 12 points a piece. For Pierre, Emily Mikkelsen scored 14 points.

Roosevelt vs. Hopkins, MN

SF Christian vs. Unity Christian, IA