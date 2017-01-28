ArgusPreps Roundup: Lincoln girls win third straight

Anna Brecht scored a game-high 20 points and Sioux Falls Lincoln picked up its third straight win with a 55-51 triumph at city rival O’Gorman. The Patriots, who are now 7-6 on the year, also got 15 points from Brooke Brown. O’Gorman (6-9) was paced by Emma Ronsiek who had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sebastian Akoi tallied 10 points. The Knights will have over a week to regroup before they host Sioux City East (Iowa) on Feb. 7. Lincoln welcomes Brookings on Jan. 31.

Dakota Valley 68, Sioux Falls Christian 58 at Dakota Valley — Stats not provided.

Big East Conference vs. Baltic at TBA — TBA

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tri-Valley at Elk Point — 6:30 p.m. CT

Sioux Valley vs. Garretson at Howard — TBA

BOYS

Canistota 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 35 at Dell Rapids — Jordan Lee poured in a game-high 22 points, while teammate Scott Jolly accumulated 14 points and 10 dimes to power Canistota to a win over Dell Rapids St. Mary. Jared Tieszen hit 7 of 8 shots for 15 points in a winning effort. Luke Brown scored 11 points for DRSM, while teammate Connor Libis finished with 10. The Cardinals shot just 29.3 percent from the field, whilst their opponent shot 62 percent from the floor (13-for-19 in the second half).

Yankton 63, Harrisburg 53 at Harrisburg — Stats not provided.

Beresford vs. West Central at Beresford — 7:30 p.m. CT

Dakota Valley vs. Sioux Falls Christian at Dakota Valley — 8:00 p.m. CT

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Tri-Valley at Elk Point — 8:00 p.m. CT