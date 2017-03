COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17

GIRLS



District 1AA

1st: No. 1 Roosevelt vs. No. 2 O’Gorman — 7 p.m.

District 2AA

3rd: No. 3 Lincoln vs. No. 4 Washington — 7 p.m.

BOYS



Region 3A

No. 1 Madison vs. No. 4 Flandreau — 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Sioux Falls Christian vs. No. 3 Dell Rapids — 8 p.m.

Region 4A

No. 2 Tea vs. No. 6 Canton — 7 p.m.

Region 5A

No. 1 Mt. Vernon Plankinton vs. No. 5 West Central — TBD

No. 2 Tri-Valley vs. No. 3 Bon Homme — TBD