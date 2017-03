ArgusPreps Roundup: March 7

CLASS AA

REGION 1

Brookings vs. Brandon Valley at Brandon Valley — 7 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Roosevelt at Harrisburg — 7 p.m.

CLASS A SWEET 16

No. 1 Sioux Valley vs. No. 16 Dakota Valley at Sanford Pentagon — 7 p.m.

No. 2 Madison vs. No. 15 Hot Springs at Corn Palace — 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Chamberlain vs. No. 14 Crow Creek at Pierre TF Riggs — 7 p.m.

No. 13 Tri-Valley 62, No. 4 Clark/Willow Lake 38 — Recap upcoming…

No. 12 Tea Area 83, No. 5 Little Wound 58 — Recap upcoming…

No. 6 St. Thomas More 52, No. 11 Aberdeen Roncalli 45 — Stats not provided.

No. 7 S.F. Christian vs. No. 10 Sisseton at Swiftel Center, Brookings — 7 p.m.

No. 8 Pine Ridge vs. No. 9 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, at Winner Armory — 7 p.m.