ArgusPreps Roundup: S.F. Christian advances to Sweet 16

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17
GIRLS
District 1AA
1st: O’Gorman 50, Roosevelt 38 — Recap upcoming
3rd: Watertown 42, Brookings 40
District 2AA
1st: Harrisburg 50, Brandon Valley 44
3rd: Lincoln 64, Washington 58 — Anna Brecht scored 19 points with eight rebounds as the Patriots kept their season alive. Sydney Rosinsky had 12 points and Courtney Klatt 10. Brooke Luitjens had eight points. For Washington, Taylor VanderVelde scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Jada Cunningham had 10 points. The Patriots led 29-27 at halftime and outscored the Warriors 15-6 in the third quarter. Lincoln will play Roosevelt on Tuesday for a spot in the state tournament.
District 3AA
1st: Aberdeen Central 67, Pierre 58
3rd: Mitchell 66, Huron 62, OT
District 4AA
1st: Rapid City Stevens 52, Rapid City Central 45
3rd: Douglas 62, Sturgis Brown 56
Region 1A
Sisseton 51, Milbank Area 44
Region 3A
Madison 70, Flandreau 52
Region 2B
Sully Buttes 61, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Region 4B
Ethan 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Region 5B
Parker 49, Irene-Wakonda 43
Region 6B
Avon 42, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 40
Region 8B
Timber Lake 38, Faith 28
BOYS
Region 1A
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton 36
Region 2A
Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 63
Sioux Valley 97, Redfield/Doland 43
Region 3A
Madison 70, Flandreau 52
Sioux Falls Christian 71, Dell Rapids 54 – Mitchell Goodbary scored 19 points as Sioux Falls Christian moved one step closer to the Class A state tournament with a 71-54 win over Dell Rapids on Thursday night.
Dejay Fykstra added 13 points, Koln Oppold 10 and Lincoln Unruh 10 to lead the Chargers.
For Dell Rapids, Jeffrey Schuck scored 15 points, Austin Ellingson had 11 and Tanner Heim 11. Sheldon Siemonsma added 10 points.
The Chargers (17-5) shot 55 percent from the field compared to Dell Rapids’ 39 percent.
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 65, Vermillion 62
Tea 71, Canton 55 – Ethan Freidel scored 20 points and Noah Freidel had 15 points as the Tea Titans moved within one game of the state tournament. Both Freidels had nine rebounds. Kaleb Joffer added 12 points. For Canton, Alex DeJong had 30 points and eight rebounds. Christian Beachler added eight.
Region 5A
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 68, West Central 51 — Dane Rihanek scored 22 points and Devin Rihanek had 20 points to lead MV/P. Cody Muilenburg added 10 points. Taylen Trisco had 12 rebounds. For West Central, Jackson MIller had 15 points and Isaiah Ohayon had 10. MV/P led 36-26 at halftime.
Tri-Valley 69, Bon Homme 43 — Jayden Burggraff scored 19 points and Noah Jewett and Will Steineke had 17 points apiece to lead the Mustangs. Cade Falor had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs. Cade Falor also had eight rebounds. For Bon Homme, Chase Kortan scored 19 points. Bryce Scienszinski had eight rebounds.
Region 6A
Chamberlain 69, Mobridge Pollock 47
Crow Creek 64, Miller 56
Region 7A
Little Wound 81, Winner 54
Pine Ridge 77, St. Francis Indian 65
Region 8A
Hot Springs 66, Spearfish 61
St. Thomas More 72, Custer 50
District 1B
Florence-Henry 48, Waverly-South Shore 32
District 2B
Langford 43, Warner 32
District 5B
Castlewood 54, Deubrook 38
District 6B
Wolsey-Wessington 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44
District 13B
Crazy Horse 53, Lyman 49
White River 68, Kadoka Area 39