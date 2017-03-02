ArgusPreps Roundup: S.F. Christian advances to Sweet 16

COMPLETE COVERAGE: #SDBASKETBALL17

GIRLS



District 1AA

1st: O’Gorman 50, Roosevelt 38 — Recap upcoming

3rd: Watertown 42, Brookings 40

District 2AA

1st: Harrisburg 50, Brandon Valley 44

3rd: Lincoln 64, Washington 58 — Anna Brecht scored 19 points with eight rebounds as the Patriots kept their season alive. Sydney Rosinsky had 12 points and Courtney Klatt 10. Brooke Luitjens had eight points. For Washington, Taylor VanderVelde scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Jada Cunningham had 10 points. The Patriots led 29-27 at halftime and outscored the Warriors 15-6 in the third quarter. Lincoln will play Roosevelt on Tuesday for a spot in the state tournament.

District 3AA

1st: Aberdeen Central 67, Pierre 58

3rd: Mitchell 66, Huron 62, OT

District 4AA

1st: Rapid City Stevens 52, Rapid City Central 45

3rd: Douglas 62, Sturgis Brown 56

Region 1A

Sisseton 51, Milbank Area 44

Region 3A

Madison 70, Flandreau 52

Region 2B

Sully Buttes 61, Herreid/Selby Area 46

Region 4B

Ethan 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Region 5B

Parker 49, Irene-Wakonda 43

Region 6B

Avon 42, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 40

Region 8B

​Timber Lake 38, Faith 28

BOYS



Region 1A

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Groton 36

Region 2A

Clark/Willow Lake 68, Hamlin 63

Sioux Valley 97, Redfield/Doland 43

Region 3A

Madison 70, Flandreau 52

Sioux Falls Christian 71, Dell Rapids 54 – Mitchell Goodbary scored 19 points as Sioux Falls Christian moved one step closer to the Class A state tournament with a 71-54 win over Dell Rapids on Thursday night.

Dejay Fykstra added 13 points, Koln Oppold 10 and Lincoln Unruh 10 to lead the Chargers.

For Dell Rapids, Jeffrey Schuck scored 15 points, Austin Ellingson had 11 and Tanner Heim 11. Sheldon Siemonsma added 10 points.

The Chargers (17-5) shot 55 percent from the field compared to Dell Rapids’ 39 percent.

Region 4A

Dakota Valley 65, Vermillion 62

Tea 71, Canton 55 – Ethan Freidel scored 20 points and Noah Freidel had 15 points as the Tea Titans moved within one game of the state tournament. Both Freidels had nine rebounds. Kaleb Joffer added 12 points. For Canton, Alex DeJong had 30 points and eight rebounds. Christian Beachler added eight.

Region 5A

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 68, West Central 51 — Dane Rihanek scored 22 points and Devin Rihanek had 20 points to lead MV/P. Cody Muilenburg added 10 points. Taylen Trisco had 12 rebounds. For West Central, Jackson MIller had 15 points and Isaiah Ohayon had 10. MV/P led 36-26 at halftime.

Tri-Valley 69, Bon Homme 43 — Jayden Burggraff scored 19 points and Noah Jewett and Will Steineke had 17 points apiece to lead the Mustangs. Cade Falor had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs. Cade Falor also had eight rebounds. For Bon Homme, Chase Kortan scored 19 points. Bryce Scienszinski had eight rebounds.

Region 6A

Chamberlain 69, Mobridge Pollock 47

Crow Creek 64, Miller 56

Region 7A

Little Wound 81, Winner 54

Pine Ridge 77, St. Francis Indian 65

Region 8A

Hot Springs 66, Spearfish 61

St. Thomas More 72, Custer 50

District 1B

Florence-Henry 48, Waverly-South Shore 32

District 2B

Langford 43, Warner 32

District 5B

Castlewood 54, Deubrook 38

District 6B

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

District 13B

Crazy Horse 53, Lyman 49

White River 68, Kadoka Area 39