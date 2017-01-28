ArgusPreps Roundup: SFC boys surge past Chamberlain

The Chargers of Sioux Falls Christian picked up their second win in a row Saturday, topping Chamberlain 74-67 at home. Sioux Falls Christian, ranked No. 4 in Class A, has won six of its last seven. Oppold was one of four Chargers to score in double figures, scoring a team-high 21 points. He was joined by Dejay Fykstra (16), Lee VandeKamp (15) and Gavin Schipper (13). Sioux Falls Christian, which trailed 35-31 at halftime, will visit Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday. Next up for Chamberlain is a home tilt against Platte-Geddes.

Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50 at Brandon — Drew Jurgens knocked down 5 of 8 shots from the field and 5 of 7 free throws to reach the 15-point mark and help Brandon Valley down Pierre. Teammate Spencer Grage tallied 12 points, three assists and a steal. Pierre also had a pair of double-digit scorers with Brad Dean racking up a game-high 19 points and Peyton Zabel adding 12. points, plus three assists and a steal.

Huron 67, Harrisburg 55 at Harrisburg — Stats not provided.

GIRLS



Brandon Valley 67, Pierre T.F. Riggs 50 at Pierre — For Pierre, Emily Mikkelsen scored a team-high 16 points on 6 of 15 shooting. She also added three steals. Maddie Reinke scored 15 points on 6 of 13 shooting with eight rebounds and two steals. Stats were not provided for Brandon Valley.

Harrisburg 59, Huron 31 at Harrisburg — Bailey Pickering was one of three Harrisburg players to score in double figures, pouring in 12 in a lopsided win over Huron. Sam Slaughter and Jeniah Ugofsky both added 10 points. Slaughter also had four blocks. For Huron, Lexy Glanzer tallied 14 points and five rebounds. Harrisburg returns to action Monday against Washington, while Huron visits Mitchell on Tuesday.

Watertown vs. Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Watertown — 7:00 p.m. CT

DAK12 TOURNAMENT

Beresford 51, Canton 20 — Beresford was led by Katy Diefendorf, who had 13 points and Cali Boden who notched eight. For Canton, Karryn Peterson tallied six points and Elizabeth Woods added four.

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Tea 52 — Courtney Kellenberger scored a team-high 20 points and added nine rebounds for the Chargers. Rachel Barkema added 19 points, while teammate Kylee VanEgdom pulled in 14 rebounds. Tea’s Karlee McKinney led all scorers with 24 points. Ally Kacmarynski had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Sidney Clayberg logged six rebounds.

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Tri-Valley 36 — Elk Point-Jefferson got a game-high 18 points from Addison Ludwig. Elsei Aslesen picked up the double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kalla Bertram finished with 12 points. Taylor Will led Tri-Valley with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Vermillion 56, Madison 37 — Kasey Jensen scored a game-high 17 points and added four assists, plus seven rebounds to help Vermillion take down the Bulldogs. She also had two steals. Lexi Plitzuweit added 11 points on 4 of 4 shooting. For Madison, Nicole Brown and Jessi Giles both finished with eight points.

Dell Rapids 53, West Central 45 — Stats not provided.

Lennox vs. Dakota Valley —

BIG EAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Chester Area 42, Garretson 37 — For Chester, Jennilee Hoyer logged nine points, two boards and an assist, while Sarah Benson and Dakota Alfson both posted eight points. Their performances offset 14-point performances from Garretson’s Macey Bohl, who added three rebounds, two steals and an assist, and Kindra Clark, who also had six assists and two steals. Madisen Nothrup tallied eight rebounds for the Blue Dragons.

Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41 — Carly Granum scored 20 points and added three rebounds and two assists to help Sioux Valley claim the consolation championship. Lyndsey Stevens added 16 points, two assists a steal and a block. For Baltic, Maddie Polzin tallied 10 points, six assists and three steals. MaKay Paszek dished out three assists and picked up a pair of steals.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Brandon Valley 67, Pierre 50

Potter County 59, Eureka/Bowdle 40

Rapid City Stevens 72, Scottsbluff, Neb. 57

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Tiospaye Topa 63, Takini 62

Fifth Place

Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Crazy Horse 66

DSU Classic

Gayville-Volin 53, Mitchell Christian 51

Irene-Wakonda 74, Turtle Mountain, N.D. 72

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 72, Colman-Egan 66

St. Francis Indian 67, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther, Minn. 56

Viborg-Hurley 69, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

DSU Classic

Colome vs. Bon Homme, ccd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 76, Chamberlain 33

Canistota 61, Iroquois 28

Canistota 61, Iroquois 28

Chadron, Neb. 47, Douglas 33

Rapid City Stevens 83, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43

Big East Conference Tournament

Seventh Place

Chester 42, Garretson 37

Fifth Place

Sioux Valley 56, Baltic 41

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Seventh Place

Crazy Horse 76, Takini 38

Fifth Place

Marty Indian 59, Tiospaye Topa 51

Third Place

Lower Brule 67, Flandreau Indian 52

Dakota XII Conference Classic

Vermillion 56, Madison 37

Tri-Valley Conference Classic

Freeman Academy/Marion 35, Scotland 28