ArgusPreps Roundup: State Class B

Bridgewater/Emery 67, Platte-Geddes 39 – Three players were in double figures for the Huskies as they coasted to a 67-39 win. Sawyer Schultz led the way with 15 points along with five rebounds and four steals. Sam Arend added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Carter Dye chimed in with 10 points and three rebounds. Malachi Girton led the Black Panthers with 12 points while Cooper Kanthak dished out seven assists.

Sully Buttes 65, White River 52 – The Chargers had four players score in double digits with Clay Feller leading the way with 16 points in just under 16 minutes of game time. Feller also hauled in seven rebounds. Jacob Howard had a double double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Lincoln Jordre scored 14 points, grabbed six boards and had five blocks. Devan Kleven added 12 points. For the Tigers, Justice Morrison had a game high of 17 points along with four rebounds. Jadice Morrison scored 13 points and Donnie Yackley added 11 points along with six assists.