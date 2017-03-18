ArgusPreps roundup: State Tournament

CLASS A CONSOLATION

Chamberlain 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52 – Seth Friesz of Chamberlain, had himself a game, scoring 31 points while snagging eight rebounds. Tiegen Priebe added 19 points. Devin Rihanek led MVP with 17 points while grabbing seven boards. Cody Mullenburg scored 14 points.

Dakota Valley 56, St. Thomas More 41 – The Panthers were led by Robert Rosenquist who scored 19 points and dished out nine assists. Luke Schmitt scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. Preston Arity, Jake Satter and Isaac Kortemeyer scored 10 points each for STM.

CLASS B CONSOLATION

Platte-Geddes 59, Harding County 32 – Cooper Kanthak led Platte-Geddes with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Malachi Girton scored 14 points and Trevor Sprik added 10 points and five rebounds. For Harding County, Jarret Jenson scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Langford 51, White River 38 – No stats provided