ArgusPreps VB: Reiff, Fernholz named Underclass All-Americans

A pair of South Dakota volleyball players were named Underclass All-Americans by MaxPreps on Wednesday.

Chester’s Hanna Reiff made the Sophomore All-American team, while Miller’s Kadye Fernholz was picked to the Freshman All-American team.

Reiff helped Chester reach the Class B finals in 2016. The 5-foot-8 libero posted a 96.6 serve percentage and averaged 7.8 digs over 100 sets.

Fernholz was a second-team Class A All-State pick after she helped the Rustlers to a 22-win season. The 6-foot middle hitter racked up 88 blocks over 90 sets, and served 93.3 percent. She also averaged 5.1 kills.

