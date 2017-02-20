Ariz. youth archer hospitalized after arrow lodges in her neck at archery event

A 7-year-old girl was impaled by an arrow after she slipped walking up a hill at a Mesa archery range on Sunday, according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

Bystanders told officials they had seen the girl walking with a quiver of arrows on her side about 1:30 p.m. before she fell forward onto one of them, according to department spokesman Shawn Gilleland. The 2-foot arrow was lodged in the girl’s neck at least an inch deep, Gilleland said.

According to a press release from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was participating in an archery event at Usery Mountain Regional Park, moving from one target to another when she fell.

An off-duty Glendale Fire Department captain and paramedic was helping the girl when Rural Metro crews arrived, Gilleland said. She was “conscious and alert” at the time, he said.

Crews used a “big wheel” — a basket that allows crews to safely transport patients down a mountain — to take the girl off the trail. Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was taken to a local hospital with the arrow secured in place, Gilleland said.