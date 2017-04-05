Ariz. football coach reassigned after players arrested in hazing scandal

Steve Belles, the head football coach at Chandler Hamilton High School, has been reassigned as head football coach and teacher at Hamilton, according to the Chandler Unified School District.

During the term of the reassignment, Belles will not be present on the Hamilton High School campus. The reassignment is indefinite in length and is not disciplinary, according to the district, but CUSD spokesman Terry Locke said there is a chance Belles could return as coach and teacher.

This comes less than a week after six Hamilton football players were arrested in connection with hazing incidents during a 17-month span.

Three of the players were charged, one as an adult.

Belles led Hamilton to five Arizona Big Schools state championships since he took over in 2006 from John Wrenn.

Belles did not return messages for comment, nor did Hamilton Principal Ken James or Athletic Director Shawn Rustad.

Nathaniel William Thomas, 17, was charged by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday with one count of sexual assault, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of kidnapping and two counts of molestation.

The charges relate to attacks on three teammates on school property. According to materials provided by the Maricopa County Superior Court, prosecutors said Thomas used his finger to molest one teammate and attempted to do so to two others.

Thomas’ attorney, Ken Countryman, said at the teen’s initial court appearance at 2 a.m. Friday that Thomas vehemently denied the allegations and has not admitted to anything. Countryman described the high-school junior as a good student who held a job and had strong family support.

In addition to Thomas, two 16-year-old suspects also were arrested in connection with the case. They have been charged as juveniles, with counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault. Because they have been charged as juveniles, their names are not being released.

