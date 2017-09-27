Ariz. football player dies from injuries sustained in car accident

Mayer (Spring Valley, Ariz.) High School junior football player Cody Colquitt died early Saturday morning after being involved in a single-car rollover accident before Friday’s game.

According to a report from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred at 2:58 p.m., Friday near Mayer on Spring Valley Access Road. The car was driving eastbound on a dirt road when, according to the report, “the driver for an unknown reason lost control of the vehicle,” which overturned.

Colquitt, who was 17, was one of three occupants in the car. The report said none of the occupants were wearing seat belts and were ejected.

The other two students came out OK and are back in school, according to Mayer football coach Mike Gutierrez, who would not provide their names because of student privacy.

Colquitt was on his way to meet the team bus, which left for Phoenix at 4 p.m. He was later flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he died from the injuries.

Gutierrez said that Colquitt was being flown when the team left for Phoenix .

“It was tough for them,” Gutierrez said of his players. “They chose to play the game for Cody with heavy hearts.”

Gutierrez said that Colquitt’s father called one of the coaches during the game to inform him that his son “wasn’t gonna make it.”

Mayer won its game Friday night, 66-28 over Phoenix Valley Lutheran at Phoenix Bourgade Catholic.

The accident is under investigation, the report says.

Colquitt was a 5-foot-6, 150-pound junior defensive end and receiver on the 6-0 1A football team. He had five sacks, 35 tackles, eight for losses, in the first five games. Colquitt also played on the school’s baseball team.

Gutierrez called Colquitt “a great kid, very coachable.”

“I looked forward to seeing him every day,” Gutierrez said. “He had lot of friends in the school. He had a great attitude on life, a great sense of humor. He was a great athlete who loved playing football and baseball.”

A Facebook page was created, called, “Remembering Our Brother Cody Colquitt,” and a Gofundme page was started to help support the family as it grieves.

