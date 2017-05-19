Ariz. pole vaulter breaks ex-Olympic champion's 27-year-old state record

Surprise (Ariz.) Valley Vista senior Cole Riddle used his personal coach’s training to break his state record in the pole vault.

A week before state, Riddle broke Nick Hysong’s 27-year-old state record of 17 feet, 4 ½ inches, by clearing 17-5.

Then, a week after state, at the Meet of Champions at Phoenix Brophy Prep, Riddle went even higher. He cleared 17-7 and came close to clearing 18 ½.

When Hysong set the state mark at Tolleson in 1990, he did it after he graduated, at the Great Southwest Track and Field Classic that summer.

Hysong went on to become the Olympic champion in 2000 in the pole vault.

Hysong trains some of the state’s top pole vaulters out of his back yard.

“It felt really good to break it, especially since so many people have come so close to it,” said Riddle, who has committed to Arizona State for track and field. “It was a decent jump but I still think I have more left in me to go higher.

“Nick has been telling me that I was going to break it for a really long time and I think he knew it was time he was going to lose it. He told me, ‘Good job.’ I think he is just happy one of his own athletes broke it.”

Riddle, an honors student who graduates with a 4.0 grade-point average, will have at least a couple of more chances to break his high school state record and possibly clear 18 feet.

He said he will compete in the USA Track and Field Junior Outdoor Championships in late June in Sacramento and the USATF National Junior Olympics in late July in Kansas.

He said hopes to qualify for the Pan American team that is going to Peru.

