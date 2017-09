Salpointe Catholic (Ariz.) RB Bijan Robinson got a little creative Friday night on his way to the endzone.

With a defender in his path, Robinson opted to neither go around or through the defense, but, rather, over it.

#SalpointeCatholic RB Bijan Robinson hurdles over a #TucsonHigh defender for a TD. 😱 pic.twitter.com/SqYTg205BP — High School Sports (@HSTucson) September 9, 2017

Robinson’s run appeared to give Salpointe Catholic an early lead over Tucson High, but the play was called back because hurdling a defender draws a flag per NFHS rules.

Salpointe Catholic promptly fumbled the ball over to Tucson, ending its scoring threat.