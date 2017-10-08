Five-star Arizona commit Jahvon Quinerly hires lawyer, Bol Bol drops the Wildcats

The fallout from the FBI investigation into college basketball recruiting continued over the weekend, notably with regards to Arizona.

Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star point guard who committed to the Wildcats, told reporters at USA Basketball’s training camp that his family has hired a lawyer, but they’ve not been contacted by the FBI.

Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson was one of four assistants arrested after an FBI investigation. Documents from the investigation allege that Richardson offered a $15,000 bribe to a player that fits Quinerly’s description.

The report points to a player who committed to Arizona “on or about Aug. 9.” Quinerly committed Aug. 8.

He didn’t comment on whether he’d received money, and he was not explicitly named in documents.

Still, Quinerly said he still plans to play for Sean Miller’s team.

“For now, I’m committed,” Quinerly told ESPN.

One player who won’t be playing for Miller, though, is Bol Bol, who announced Saturday he’s down to Kentucky and Oregon.

“I thought it was crazy,” Bol told Scout.com’s Josh Gershon. “The schools being investigated, I personally want to stay away from them. I’m down to Kentucky and Oregon.”