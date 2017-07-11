Arizona commit Nolan Gorman wins High School Home Run Derby

Nolan Gorman, an Arizona commit from Sandra Day O’Connor (Glendale, Ariz.), won the fifth annual High School Home Run Derby on Monday night in Miami.

Gorman beat Noah Naylor, a Texas A&M commit from of St. Joan of Arc Catholic School (Mississauga, Ontario).

Gorman was up first and hit five home runs. Naylor answered with two.

In the preliminaries Sunday before the Futures Game, Naylor hit 15 home runs. Gorman had 14.

Naylor is the younger brother of Josh Naylor, a Miami Marlins first-round draft pick in 2015. Josh Naylor competed in the high school derby in 2014.

Gorman had 11 home runs in 111 plate appearances for O’Connor this season as a junior. He hit .361 and had 34 RBI. That followed a sophomore season in which he hit .490 and had 11 home runs and 49 RBI in 133 plate appearances.