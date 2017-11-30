Arizona commit was tempted to flip to ASU before coaching change: 'It was really mind-blowing'

Vail (Ariz.) Cienega senior dual-threat quarterback Jamayre Joiner said he was tempted to flip his commitment from Arizona to Arizona State following the Sun Devils’ comeback victory in the Territorial Cup on Saturday.

But the decision to fire ASU football coach Todd Graham on Sunday morning changed all that.

“It was really mind-blowing, because he just put everything into the program, so him getting let go was a big deal for me; it really made me lean a lot more to Arizona more than I was.”

Cienega coach Pat Nugent said that ASU recently sweetened a deal for Joiner, offering him a quarterback spot, “so that really changed things,” Nugent added.

“He wants to play QB and not defense, which was the original offer,” Nugent said. “But I think everything is up in the air now.”

Joiner said, “It was so confusing on why it happened.”

