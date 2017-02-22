Arizona high school baseball Super 10: Preseason

Each week, azcentral sports will rank the Super 10 Arizona high school baseball teams.
These are the initial rankings for the 2017 season.
Preseason
No. 1 Chandler Hamilton
The defending 6A champs return Big Schools Player of the Year Nick Brueser and everybody from the pitching staff but ace Zane Strand (now at ASU).
• RELATED: Hamilton’s Brueser driven by high baseball expectations
No. 2 Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor
Great offensive team, led by All-Arizona junior third baseman Nolan Gorman.
No. 3 Glendale Mountain Ridge
Will miss pitcher Tommy Lowe to start the season, but still has big lefty Matthew Libertore to shut down offenses.
No. 4 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge
Won 22 games last season behind Jacob Allen’s big bat. Expect more of the same in 5A.
No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol
Experienced team that should give Hamilton a run in 6A.
No. 6 Scottsdale Chaparral
Moves down to 5A, where it will have a good chance at winning state, behind All-Arizona infielder Jacob Gonzalez.
No. 7 Gilbert Perry
Very strong up the middle and possesses as good a middle infield (Trevor Hauver and Tommy Sacco) as you will find in Arizona.
No. 8 Phoenix Pinnacle
Top level pitching with Calvin Schapira and Jake Holmes.
No. 9 Chandler Basha
Gage Workman reclassified up a year, ready to break out with his best year yet for a team that struggled down the stretch last year because of injuries to the pitching staff.
No. 10 Gilbert Campo Verde
Stacked pitching staff hopes to lead Coyotes to the 5A crown.
Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.
baseball, corona del sol, Hamilton High School, high school baseball, Mountain Ridge, Nick Brueser, Tommy Lowe, AZCentral, Baseball, Basha High School (Chandler AZ), Chandler High School (Chandler AZ), Chaparral High School (Scottsdale AZ), Gilbert High School (Gilbert AZ), Glendale High School (Glendale AZ), Hamilton High School (Chandler AZ), Ironwood Ridge High School (Tucson AZ), Mountain Ridge High School (Glendale AZ), Perry High School (Gilbert AZ), Pinnacle High School (Phoenix AZ), Tempe High School (Tempe AZ), Gallery, Video