Arizona high school baseball Super 10: Preseason

Each week, azcentral sports will rank the Super 10 Arizona high school baseball teams.

These are the initial rankings for the 2017 season.

Preseason

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton

The defending 6A champs return Big Schools Player of the Year Nick Brueser and everybody from the pitching staff but ace Zane Strand (now at ASU).

No. 2 Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor

Great offensive team, led by All-Arizona junior third baseman Nolan Gorman.

No. 3 Glendale Mountain Ridge

Will miss pitcher Tommy Lowe to start the season, but still has big lefty Matthew Libertore to shut down offenses.

No. 4 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge

Won 22 games last season behind Jacob Allen’s big bat. Expect more of the same in 5A.

No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol

Experienced team that should give Hamilton a run in 6A.

No. 6 Scottsdale Chaparral

Moves down to 5A, where it will have a good chance at winning state, behind All-Arizona infielder Jacob Gonzalez.

No. 7 Gilbert Perry

Very strong up the middle and possesses as good a middle infield (Trevor Hauver and Tommy Sacco) as you will find in Arizona.

No. 8 Phoenix Pinnacle

Top level pitching with Calvin Schapira and Jake Holmes.

No. 9 Chandler Basha

Gage Workman reclassified up a year, ready to break out with his best year yet for a team that struggled down the stretch last year because of injuries to the pitching staff.

No. 10 Gilbert Campo Verde

Stacked pitching staff hopes to lead Coyotes to the 5A crown.

