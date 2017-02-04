Arizona high school basketball rewind: Shadow lengthens

A look around the state at boys and girls basketball highlights for the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 3:

Finishing strong

Phoenix Shadow Mountain now has 10 days to get ready for the state tournament after putting the finishing touches on a 23-0 regular season, dominating Phoenix St. Mary’s for the second time in more than a week, 74-53. Senior Marcus Shaver, who played his first two years at St. Mary’s, made 4 of 7 3-pointers, finishing with 22 points. Shaver had 21 points in the 85-60 rout at St. Mary’s. In 12 of the 14 games Shaver has played in this season, he scored at least 20 points. With no region tournament, Shadow Mountain doesn’t play again until Feb. 15 at home for the start of the 4A Conference state tournament. Shadow Mountain has won 47 consecutive games against Arizona teams and 29 in a row overall.

Seeking revenge

Phoenix Arcadia girls beat Paradise Valley 79-40 and Gilbert Campo Verde 55-40, as Bryce Nixon finished with 39 points for the week. She had 27 points, making five 3-pointers, against Campo Verde. Now comes the fun. Arcadia finishes the regular season on Tuesday at home against Scottsdale Chaparral (23-3), which gave Arcadia (24-2) its last loss, 50-44, on Jan. 13. It will determine the 5A East Valley Region championship.

Comeback kids

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy’s boys team doesn’t have a senior, but it has moxie. Getting down 33-20 at the half on Friday night at Phoenix Bourgade, ALA outscored the home team 55-11 in the second half, setting up Monday’s showdown with Scottsdale Prep. The winner finishes second in its region and gets into the play-in game for the 16-team 2A Conference state tournament.

On the rise

Senior point guard Olivia Vernon scored at least 20 points in her first two games. Since then she hadn’t cracked 20 points until she went off against Phoenix Desert Vista for a school-record 53 points in a 73-60 overtime win on Thursday. Before that game, she was given a ball to commemorate her 1,000 career points. “I haven’t seen a performance like that since (Perry’s Markus) Howard and (Tempe Corona del Sol’s Alex) Barcello went at it (two years ago),” Perry girls coach Andrew Curtis said.

Taking control

Gilbert Leading Edge boys’ season was slipping away before it won two games in dramatic fashion, behind point guard Junior Leon. First, in a 68-63 triple-overtime win over Arizona College Prep, Leon hit game-tying shots to send the game into both the second and third overtimes. The following night, in a 61-60 win over Eloy Santa Cruz, Leading Edge overcame a six-point halftime deficit, as Leon took the inbounds pass with 11 seconds to play and drove the length of the court, hitting a double-clutch 17-footer for the win. The Spartans finished the regular season 13-8, 8-4 in the 2A Metro South Region. Coach Tyler Leuning is hoping those wins will be enough to have his team host a conference play-in game on Feb. 11.

Into Woods

Once again, Glendale Apollo senior guard Holland Woods was too much for Phoenix Sunnyslope, as the Hawks won again, 57-53, on Tuesday. Woods, who had 41 points in an 85-77 double-OT win over Sunnyslope on Jan. 17, had 22 points this time, connecting on 3 of 4 3-pointers. Woods is averaging 27 points and 5.4 assists for the red-hot Hawks, who are ranked No. 1 in 5A in the MaxPreps/AIA power playoff rankings.

