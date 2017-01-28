Arizona high school hoops rewind: Clutch time

High school hoops rewind

A look at key games, highlights and performances from the week of Jan. 23-28:

In the clutch

Scottsdale Christian (14-8) may have turned the corner with sophomore guard Reed Myers’ 3-pointer in the second overtime that lifted the Eagles over Scottsdale Rancho Solano Prep 56-55 on Wednesday in a key 2A Conference game. The 2A conference is going to be tough for anybody to win. Top-ranked Pima trailed SCA the previous week, before storming back in the final minute to win. Having 6-foot-8 sophomore Ethan Spry back into basketball shape after missing the first half of the season coming off a foot injury should help the Eagles. But Gilbert Christian has won 10 in a row, behind Nate Graville, who is averaging 14 points and eight rebounds. And the reservation schools – Whiteriver, Alchesay and San Carlos – are going to be a handful for anybody at state with their strong followings that pack gyms.

Navajo nail-biters

Chinle’s 43-42 girls basketball win at Kayenta Monument Valley gives it the No. 2 spot in the MaxPreps/AIA power rankings in the 3A Conference. These teams likely will meet again in the North regional. Monument Valley (10-11), which lost 63-35 at Chinle (17-3) earlier in the season, still finds itself at No.10. But it was its fifth consecutive loss. Its last three games were decided by a total of nine points, falling to Page 43-40 and Tuba City 54-48. Chinle, meanwhile, has won 15 in a row.

Burries baskets

Globe sophomore guard B.J. Burries, who had 68 points in a varsity game as a freshman, scored 51 points, making 7 3-pointers, in a 101-85 3A win at Safford on Friday. Burries is on pace for 3,000 career points in his high school career. He averaged 23 points as a freshman and is over that average this season.

Grand girls

Tucson Pueblo junior point guard Ilyssa Diamond Galindo, the daughter of head coach Izzy Galindo, reached 1,000 career points in her career during the week. She is the third girl on the team to reach 1,000 career points. The others are junior guard Alicia Reyes and senior forward Araceli Loya. Pueblo (23-1) has won 21 consecutive games, the second-longest current girls winning streak in the state, behind Sedona’s 22.

Feeling vulnerable

Ganado’s boys team was 23-1 and the talk of the Navajo reservation, behind 6-foot-8 Jamaal Coleman. But the Hornets lost on Tuesday night at Chinle, 43-42, then fell at home to Tuba City, 63-60, on Thursday, turning the 3A North into a wild, wild race to the end. It finishes up the regular season at Keams Canyon Hopi on Tuesday.

Payback

Three weeks after losing by seven points to Avondale Westview, Avondale La Joya’s boys basketball team got back in a big way Friday night. It scored 40 second-half points en route to a 77-47 6A Conference win at La Joya that snapped Westview’s 17-game winning streak. Westview sophomore guard D’Maurian Williams, who came into the game averaging 19 points, was held to six points on a 2 for 12 shooting. Westview is 20-2 overall but fell to eighth in the 6A power rankings. La Joya (13-5) is 20th in the power rankings.

