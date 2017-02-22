Arizona high school softball Super 10: Preseason

Each week, azcentral sports will rank the Super 10 Arizona high school softball teams.

These rankings are the initial rankings for the 2017 season.

Preseason

No. 1 Chandler Hamilton

Loaded for another 6A title run with pitching, offense, speed and defense.

No. 2 Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor

Hayley Busby returns looking to add onto her career 144 RBIs.

No. 3 Phoenix Desert Vista

Motivated by losing a two-run lead in the final inning of last year’s semifinals.

No. 4 Phoenix Pinnacle

A 30-win team last year, returns pitchers C.C. Cook and Marissa Schuld, who had a combined 29 wins.

No. 5 Mesa Desert Ridge

Sophomore Shaylee Ackerman is a year older and better after hitting .462 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.

No. 6 Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge

This 5A juggernaut won 33 games last year when it hit .392 with a team ERA of 1.93.

No. 7 Tucson Catalina Foothills

Pitcher Nic Conway, last year’s Small Schools POY, is shaking off a basketball injury but should be good to go in the circle by season’s start.

No. 8 Goodyear Millennium

Fast, productive offense, led by Arizona State-bound infielder Denae Chatman.

No. 9 Phoenix Arcadia

Loses 31-game winner Emily Ingles, but 1-through-5 in the batting order returns from 32-6 team.

No. 10 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro

Tremendous junior class, led by catcher Alexis Kaiser (.561 batting average, 28 RBIs in 2016), should have Dorados knocking on 4A championship door.

