Arizona QB Spencer Rattler commits to Oklahoma

Phoenix Pinnacle junior quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday he has committed to Oklahoma. He visited the campus last weekend.
“It’s the perfect setup at OU,” Rattler said. “Coaches are amazing, facilities are crazy, school, everything literally.”
Rattler, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, has started on Pinnacle’s varsity since his freshman year when he first received offers from Arizona State, UCLA and Texas A&M.
In the spring, he picked up offers from Alabama, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
“I love everything about OU,” he said.