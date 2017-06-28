Arizona QB Spencer Rattler commits to Oklahoma

Phoenix Pinnacle junior quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday he has committed to Oklahoma. He visited the campus last weekend.

“It’s the perfect setup at OU,” Rattler said. “Coaches are amazing, facilities are crazy, school, everything literally.”

C O M M I T T E D ‼️🙌🏽 I want to thank God, my family, and my coaches for guiding me through this process and giving me this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/5cdXu6N4Pg — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) June 27, 2017

Rattler, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, has started on Pinnacle’s varsity since his freshman year when he first received offers from Arizona State, UCLA and Texas A&M.

In the spring, he picked up offers from Alabama, Tennessee and Notre Dame.

“I love everything about OU,” he said.