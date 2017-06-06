Arizona secures second five-star commit from the 2018 class with PG Brandon Williams

Dear University of Arizona,

I'm your Point Guard#COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/jzZndvHikn — Brandon Williams (@TheeBWill) June 6, 2017

Arizona is most experts’ pick as top dog entering the 2017-18 college basketball season; on Tuesday they secured even more talent for the following season.

Crespi Carmelite (Encino, Calif.) point guard Brandon Williams gave the Wildcats their second five-star commitment from the 2018 class.

Crossroads (Santa Monica, Calif.) forward Shareef O’Neal, who is ranked No. 19 overall in the ESPN 60, committed to Arizona last month.

Williams, who is ranked No. 16 overall, has been out of commission for the last year with a knee injury, but expects to return to action in July.

Here’s what the Wildcats are getting in Williams.

