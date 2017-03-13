Arizona signee Deandre Ayton excited to play in front of family at Jordan Brand Classic

Hillcrest Academy (Phoenix, Ariz.) senior Deandre Ayton was honored Thursday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m very blessed,” said Ayton. “I’m excited to play up there in the Jordan game. I get to play in front of my mom, little sister and the rest of my family and share this with them.”

Ayton is ranked the No. 1 player overall and No. 1 power forward in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 7-0 forward is signed to Arizona, which currently has the No. 3 ranked class in 2017.

As part of the event, Deandre presented his mother, Andrea Ayton, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.