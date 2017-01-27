Arizona Sports Awards January Athlete of the Month

Each month, the azcentral.com Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor one Athlete of the Month and two runner-up athletes, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. They are selected from the weekly honors in the month of honor.

January Athlete of the Month presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Chloe Christakos

School: Scottsdale Chaparral

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Has a 4.9 GPA … Starting central defender since freshman year … Captain … Had the game-winning goal against rival Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep … Plays club for SC Del Sol … “I’m super competitive … and I like being one as a team,” she said … Will graduate third in her class of 539 … Member of National Charity League which allows her to volunteer with organizations like Casa de Paz and Home Fur Good … Member of school spirit club called Save Our Spirit (SOS) … AIA Scholar Athlete Award recipient … Committed to Bucknell University … Recently accepted to chemistry program at Bucknell … “She leads by play and attitude on and off the field,” coach Robyn Carlson said.

January Athlete of the Month runner-up presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Gator Groves

School: Tempe McClintock

Class: Junior

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 4.6 GPA … Wrestles at 145 pounds … Groves is 44-0 this season and 154-3 overall since freshman year, as of Jan. 26 … Two-time defending state champion with his fraternal twin, Marco … “We always challenge ourselves in practice,” he said … Likes to wrestle without knowing who it is … Student in the Peggy Payne Gifted Program, an advanced academic program at McClintock … Wrestling since he was 7 years old … Real name is Bobby … Got his nickname, Gator, from trying a wrestling move called Gator Roll often as a kid … “Bobby just gets everything,” coach and dad Robert Groves said. “You don’t have to tell him what to do.”

January Athlete of the Month runner-up presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Jody Hernandez

School: Phoenix Thunderbird

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Varsity midfield … As captain, she led the team to a 10-1-1 record with 20 goals, 50 points and 10 assists, as of Jan. 26 … Scored five goals against Greenway on Jan. 13 … Hoping to break coach’s school record for 26 goals in a season … Committed to play at New Mexico State … “I’ll be the first in my family to go to college … I’m excited to see where it takes me,” she said … Playing soccer since she was 5 years old … Said her greatest strength is the ability to dribble and shoot with both feet … “She is a magician with the ball,” coach Angelo Iozzo said. “Someone who knows the game very well.”