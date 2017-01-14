Arizona Sports Awards weekly honors for Jan. 12-19

Each week, the azcentral.com Arizona Sports Awards, presented by Arby’s, will honor two Athletes of the Week, presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and an Academic All-Star of the Week.

To learn more about the Arizona Sports Awards, visit hsawards.azcentral.com.

To nominate an Athlete or Academic All-Star of the Week, visit nominations.azcentral.com.

Academic All-Star of the Week

Jacob Ries

School: Mesa Red Mountain

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 4.5 GPA … Captain and guard … Part of basketball program for four years with two on varsity …. Made a 70-footer, game-winning shot against Scottsdale Desert Mountain on Dec. 1 … National Honor Society and Student Council member … Math tutor … Student Athlete Core Leadership member, chosen by athletic director and coaches to represent Red Mountain boys basketball … “I try to take advantage of every opportunity and make it like my last,” he said … Playing since he was about 5 years old … Weighing college basketball and academic options … “He’s an extension of me as the coach,” coach Todd Fazio said. “I lean on him to do a lot for us on the court.”

Male Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Gator Groves

School: Tempe McClintock

Class: Junior

Sport: Wrestling

Has a 4.6 GPA … Wrestles at 145 pounds … Groves is 41-0 this season, including 18 pins and eight technical falls, as of Jan. 13 … Two-time defending state champion with his fraternal twin, Marco … Likes to wrestle without knowing who it is … “I’m hoping to get my third state championship,” he said. “I plan to keep practicing and take no days off.” … Student in the Peggy Payne Gifted Program, an advanced academic program at McClintock … Wrestling since he was 7 years old … Real name is Bobby … Got his nickname, Gator, from trying a wrestling move called Gator Roll often as a kid … “Bobby just gets everything,” coach and dad Robert Groves said. “You don’t have to tell him what to do.”

WEEKLY, MONTHLY ATHLETES: List of 2016-17 Athletes of the Week

ALL-STARS: List of 2016-17 Academic All-Stars of the Week

Female Athlete of the Week presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

Lacee Jenkins

School: Gilbert Williams Field

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Has a 3.8 GPA … Co-captain and guard … Had a quadruple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and 10 steals in a 71-43 win over Casa Grande Vista Grande on Jan. 5 … Perfect from the free-throw line during the same game … “I wouldn’t have been able to get that many shots without my team and our momentum,” she said … Leads the Black Hawks with 17.2 points, seven defensive rebounds, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game, as of Jan. 13 … Plays club with Team Arizona since fifth grade … Hopes to improve team’s season record and personal mental outlook to bounce back from mistakes … “She leads by example with an amazing character,” coach Taura Gardner said.